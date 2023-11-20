Spicy content creators are trolling George Santos

OnlyFans content creators are joking that Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) subscribed to their accounts on the platform after a U.S. House Ethics Committee report found that Santos used campaign funds to buy OnlyFans subscriptions.

Ryan St. Michael, an OnlyFans creator, went viral on TikTok after joking Santos subscribed to his OnlyFans account.

“Introducing who George Santos subscribed to,” St. Michael said in his TikTok last week. In his video’s caption, he said he’s “ready to testify in Congress.”

St. Michael has almost 1,000 subscribers on OnlyFans, and his content has garnered over 70,000 likes on the platform. On Monday, St. Michael’s video had almost 640,000 views on TikTok.

In a statement to the Daily Dot, St. Michael confirmed that his video is “100% comedy” and that he takes the privacy of his subscribers very seriously—as does OnlyFans, which doesn’t show creators the names of their subscribers.

“It’s possible for someone to self-disclose their true self within the platform,” St. Michael told the Daily Dot. “But I pride myself in discretion and I obviously do not ever reveal subscriber identity.”

An OnlyFans creator and Twitch streamer who goes by Soogs also joked that Santos had subscribed to her OnlyFans account, tweeting a photo that shows an OnlyFans subscriber named “George Santos [Americna flag emoji]” as her “top spender” on the platform.

The New York Post reported that OnlyFans creator Leila Lewis tweeted that Santos had subscribed to her account and that she had interacted with him individually on the platform.

The Ethics Committee report also found that the Long Island representative used campaign funds for Botox; purchases at Hermes, Sephora, and Ferragamo; trips to Atlantic City; and to pay his own rent.

In response to the report, Santos tweeted that the report was “biased” and an attempt to “smear” him and his legal team.

“It is a disgusting politicized smear that shows the depths of how low our federal government has sunk,” Santos posted on X. “Everyone who participated in this grave miscarriage of Justice should all be ashamed of themselves.”

Santos also revealed he won’t be seeking re-election—but will “continue to maintain [his] commitment to [his] conservative values in my remaining time in Congress.”

As for Santos’ public comments about OnlyFans, he said on Fox Business in March that he “just discovered” OnlyFans three weeks before the interview. The Ethics Report shows that Santos had subscribed to creators on the site in the fall of 2022.

In a follow-up video, St. Michael joked that the “Republican donor money that got sent [Santos’] way went to support some seriously progressive, queer-affirming causes.”

“The news did say that you’re not seeking re-election,” St. Michael said in his TikTok. “You think you might re-subscribe after your term?”