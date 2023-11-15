‘Guess I can turn my oven off’: Customer buys chocolate croissant from Trader Joe’s, realizes she’s been bamboozled upon opening box

One customer has gone viral after her attempt to cook a Trader Joe’s croissant went badly wrong.

The customer, who goes by Demi (@demifromqueens) on TikTok, posted a video about her failed attempt that has received 4.6 million views and over 302,000 likes.

“Trader Joe’s, you tricked me! Look at this croissant,” she said, directing viewers to the chocolate croissant pictured on the Trader Joe’s box. “I woke up and thought, ‘Oh, I could make one of these for breakfast,’ and look at this.” She then showed viewers what the croissant actually looked like out of the box, which appeared flat, uncooked, and tinged gray.

The creator then revealed that she didn’t realize you were meant to leave the pastry overnight (or for nine hours) to rise properly before cooking. “Guess I can turn my oven off,” she sighed.

While Demi’s plight entertained viewers, they weren’t exactly forgiving of her mistake. “What if we read the directions,” one commenter asked. “That would be crazy.”

“Respectfully, I knew this for like ten years,” another added. “I’ve been eating those since high school.”

“Everyone who shops at Trader Joe’s knows the pain of learning about the croissant instructions,” a third remarked. “It’s a rite of passage.”

Still, others were more empathetic of Demi’s relatable struggle. “Everyone is being mean, but I didn’t know either!” a fourth commenter remarked. “I want my snack IMMEDIATELY. They should put something big on the front of the box.”

This isn’t the first time Trader Joe’s customers were baffled by the store’s products. One customer was horrified after the Trader Joe’s Shawarma Chicken Thighs she purchased had a butter-like texture, which she compared to “lab meat.”

Similarly, another customer went viral after she found live bugs in her Trader Joe’s rice. But the most concerning find was by a customer who found shards of glass in her Trader Joe’s tuna. So, all things considered, Demi got off pretty lightly with her raw pastry.

Demi didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram direct message.