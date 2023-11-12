Introducing ‘Meme History,’ a new series celebrating the best memes online

Today marks the launch of our new YouTube series ‘Meme History,’ celebrating the most iconic memes that have graced the internet since its inception.

Why focus on memes? They’ve been a core element of the Daily Dot’s content from the beginning. Our extensive archive, built over a decade of meticulous meme coverage, has been instrumental in the creation of this series.

And why choose memes from the vast expanse of human history to spotlight? The answer is simple: memes matter.

In 2023, memes are as vital to online social communication as air is to breathing. They offer a unique way to express emotions that words alone can’t capture, providing brief spurts of joy during a monotonous day.

Perhaps most importantly, memes allow us to foster human connections through the lowest of stakes, yet can yield the most rewarding outcomes— the ability to make a friend chuckle, feel cared for, or even feel a little bit less alone. There’s no easier way to keep in touch with a friend than sending a quick meme that says, “Hey, remember this inside joke?”

With that in mind, please enjoy our first look back into the history of my favorite part of the internet: memes. First up is “This is Fine,” the memorable viral dog sitting inside of a room that’s on fire that can viscerally describe so many different situations:

'Meme History' is written and edited by Kyle Calise, with help from Daily Dot Curation Lead Christina Baez, Art Director Jason Reed, and myself, Whitney Jefferson. 'Meme History' joins 'That One Sound on TikTok' and 'Your Password Sucks' as new weekly series publishing on the Daily Dot's YouTube channel.