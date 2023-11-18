Thanksgiving memes to get you into the spirit of Turkey Day

Thanksgiving is one of our absolute favorite holidays. With your only obligation being to show up and eat a fantastic meal, what’s not to love? But with the holidays comes family time, and with family time comes the inevitable moment when you need to have a Thanksgiving-related joke or meme on handy to break the tension, or distract yourself from a particularly cringeworthy moment occurring in front of you.

To avoid these awkward moments with the ones you love, here are some particularly funny Thanksgiving memes that everyone can relate to, and which will put you in the spirit of the holiday.

To start us off, here’s a meme that exactly the kind of situation that can be avoided by having a pocketful of Thanksgiving memes to share at the dinner table, in case things get a little tense with the family.

There are many important rituals that happen even before your Thanksgiving meal starts. And nothing’s quite like the ritual of starving yourself before dinner. But if you’re as serious about the holiday as the writer of this meme, don’t expect to put a morsel in your stomach before it’s time for the big meal.

There are also other things to consider, like your wardrobe. We also can’t stress the importance of preparing the right attire for the holiday, as this Thanksgiving meme suggests. After all, you don’t want to have to cut yourself off from second helpings just because your pants are a bit too snug.

And of course, there are other important pre-Thanksgiving meal rituals to adhere to, as exemplified by this meme about taking a sneaky walk with your cousins, or a fun aunt or uncle, to expand your appetite right before dinner.

Unfortunately, not everyone is blessed in the kitchen and some guests just have to do their best when it comes to contributing to Thanksgiving dinner. For those among us who aren’t great cooks, here’s a relatable meme about what you can bring to Thanksgiving dinner.

And of course, no matter how much you eat on Thursday, this meme highlights that the best part about Thanksgiving dinner is the weekend of leftovers that awaits.

Whether you’re making sandwiches out of your leftovers, or simply building up another giant plate of food, there’s nothing like chowing down on your favorite bits of the meal all through Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.