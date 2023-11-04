We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.



I hope your weekend is off to a good start! Our top stories today are about: A driver’s revenge against someone who cut them in a coffee shop’s drive-thru, former President Trump accidentally calling for voters to “take a stand” against the MAGA movement, a look at the many meanings and iterations of the “Good Morning” meme, and a debunk of a deepfake video that claims to show Bella Hadid recanting her support for Palestine.

After that, our Assistant Editor Kira has her weekly “Decoding Fandom” column for you!

One last thing: If you didn’t take our weekly news quiz yesterday, there’s still time to take it! Just open yesterday’s newsletter and answer the question. If you guess correctly, you’ll be entered to win a “Crawl Into Fall” shirt.

Also: Keep an eye on your inboxes this morning. We’ve got something exciting coming your way in just a few hours. 👀

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

When a driver cut in line at a coffee drive-thru, someone who was cut got some revenge on them. The whole encounter went viral.

➤ READ MORE

Former President Donald Trump appeared to accidentally call for viewers “to take a stand against tyrants” supporting the MAGA movement.

➤ READ MORE

This meme exists in various iterations that range from innocent morning greetings to sarcastic and ironic statements.

➤ READ MORE

🎭 DEEPFAKES

A Bella Hadid deep fake where she recants her support for Palestine was the work of an Israeli jingle maker

An Israeli jingle producer who made a viral video of model Bella Hadid walking back her support for Palestine last week told the Daily Dot that his intention was “to put some truth in her mouth.” The video was quickly debunked by people online.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

⭐ Decoding Fandom

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Saturdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her “Decoding Fandom” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🏧 There’s nosy, and then there’s this guy. In a viral TikTok video, a man looked through the trash can of his local bank for ATM receipts to see how much money people really have in their accounts.

🦷 People had a lot of thoughts about this viral video where a woman files down her front teeth with a nail file.

🎂 A user on TikTok is calling out H-E-B after receiving a custom cake that she describes as “the ugliest f*cking thing I’ve ever seen.”

💸 Over the past few years, “tipflation” has become a common topic of discussion. In short, “tipflation” is the idea that customers are now being asked to tip more often and for higher amounts, even at places that would not previously accept tips.

🍺 A former Forever 21 worker on TikTok shared that he despised working at the retail store so much he would go to work drunk. And he says his performance improved while inebriated.

☕ Enjoy delicious, coffeehouse-quality coffee without ever having to leave the house with these home espresso machines.*

🧳 A traveler has advice for those who want to get multiple bags of liquids past airport security without attracting their attention.

🔓 The self-described gay furry hackers from the group SeigedSec claim to have breached a top telecommunications business in Israel.

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

👋 Before you go

Inflation means higher prices for everyday items and one woman took to social media to show what that means for women and the menstrual hygiene products they depend on.

In a viral TikTok video that has racked up over 406,000 views, user J (@jillian.boontjer) lamented the absurd cost of pads and tampons relative to what she makes per hour.

“Just got done working for $15 an hour (before taxes) to buy tampons and pads for $30,” the text overlaid on the clip read.

🎶 Now Playing: “Wuthering Heights” by Kate Bush 🎶