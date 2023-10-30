‘Rumor has it he’s still trying to order to this day’: Customer cuts in the drive-thru line. It backfires

Nothing inspires a thirst for vengeance like being denied your thirst for caffeine in the morning. Getting between a starving person and food is one thing but getting between a commuter and their AM coffee fix is practically justifiable cause.

That’s a lesson one line-cutter learned a few days ago in a video that was posted to TikTok.

TikToker Moon (@sobermanic) claims he was waiting in line in the drive-thru, waiting patiently to make their coffee order when a man cut into line ahead of them. He decided not to take the lack of courtesy lying down.

Moon filmed his revenge in a video he posted to TikTok on Sunday. The viral video has since picked up 2.9 million views and counting as of Monday.

In the video, the accused line-cutter can be seen in his driver-side mirror waiting to pull up to the speaker to order. But he’s in for a surprise.

@sobermanic the lady in front of me paid for my coffee ♬ original sound – Manic 𒉭

“Honking everytime he tries ordering cuz he cut in line and waved us away lmao,” Moon writes in the video’s screen text.

Indeed, as soon as the man attempts to order, Moon lays on the horn. He quickly stops ordering and glares back at them.

Moon does not say what happened next or if the man ever got his order though he does claim that “the lady in front of me paid for my coffee.” A woman in between Moon and the line-cutter can briefly be seen in her side mirror in the video.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Moon via TikTok for further comment.

The simple bit of revenge gained Moon plenty of sympathy in the comments.

“Honking when he goes to order is the level of pettiness I aspire to! Top shelf!” wrote Ma_Dixie_Wrecked (@livetiktokadmin).

“I aspire to uphold this level of petty every day of my life LMFAOOOO,” another viewer wrote.

“The fact that he starts speaking the second he pulls up I doubt he even gave them a second to say hello first,” another viewer pointed out.

However, some viewers did frown a bit at Moon’s actions but not due to any sympathy for the line-cutter.

“I get it I get it but from experience the employees with the headsets are going THROUGH IT,” Julie (@juliedelaro) wrote.

“I just feel bad for the workers, because it hurts their ears when people honk in the drive-thru :(,” another viewer agreed.