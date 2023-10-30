‘Make sure they’re in 2 separate trays’: Traveler shares how she tricks airport security into letting her take 2 bags of liquids on plane

A traveler has advice for those who want to get multiple bags of liquids past airport security without attracting their attention.

The video comes from creator Poppy Bayliss, who explained, “Girls, we know that we need more than one plastic bag” in showcasing the tip. It went up on TikTok on Oct. 7, getting more than 442,000 views as of Monday.

In the clip, Bayliss offers a hack for getting what you might need through airport security for a trip.

“Try and bring a big handbag and a coat,” Bayliss advises. “And then what you want to do is you want to one of the plastic bags next to the coat and then one of the plastic bags next to the handbag.” Bayliss also encourages using two separate trays, with the handbag in one and the coat in the other.

In the United States, the rules about liquids and airport security are laid out on the Transportation Security Administration website (tsa.gov).

“You are allowed to bring a quart-sized bag of liquids, aerosols, gels, creams and pastes in your carry-on bag and through the checkpoint,” it notes. “These are limited to travel-sized containers that are 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or less per item. Placing these items in the small bag and separating from your carry-on baggage facilitates the screening process. Pack items that are in containers larger than 3.4 ounces or 100 milliliters in checked baggage.”

The site also cautions, “Any liquid, aerosol, gel, cream or paste that alarms during screening will require additional screening.”

Commenters had thoughts about her tips.

“I do this!” one enthused. “Works every time.”

Another said, “This is where my fiancé comes in handy, I make him do the same thing so I can take everything.”

Someone else reported, “I put two next to each other and tell them one is my partners that just walked passed the security.”

But someone else cautioned about airport security possibly being hip to this.

“Only do this if you’re ok with a security person noticing and asking you to throw one away,” that person noted. “This happens, so just be prepared.”

