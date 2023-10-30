A user on TikTok is calling out H-E-B after receiving a custom cake that she describes as “the ugliest f*cking thing I’ve ever seen.”

In a video with over 4 million views, TikTok user @babygirls0s0 says she ordered a Minions-themed cake from H-E-B for her son’s birthday party.

The TikToker claims that she provided the cake decorator with a picture of an example cake, which showed the famous minion goggles on top and a smiling face, with a blue ring around the side to allude to the Minions’ overalls.

What she ended up receiving was a lopsided mess.

The final cake features an ombre ring fading upwards from blue to yellow, something the TikToker says she specifically did not want.

Additionally, instead of placing Minion goggles on the top of the cake, the decorator opted to precariously hang two un-goggled eyes off of the edge of the cake. The cake bears almost no resemblance to any Minion character.

“What the f*ck is this?” the TikToker asks in the video.

As for why did not return the cake, she says that the party was the next day and she quickly realized that the major issues could be fixed.

“I’m not that picky, so I just took it,” she details. “But this is the ugliest f*cking thing ever.”

The TikToker later posted a follow-up video with the revised cake.

To resolve the problem, she covered the ombre with a band that came with the original cake. She then added her own Minion goggles using a cardboard cutout that came with a set of cupcake toppers.

Still, she says that she will not be heading to H-E-B for custom cakes anytime soon.

“Lesson learned, I will not be going to H-E-B,” she summarizes.

In the comments section, many users expressed their dismay at the original cake, with some suggesting that she should still attempt to pursue a refund.

“That was 10 times worse than I expected hahaha,” wrote one user.

“It looks like a beach themed hamburger,” offered another.

“I feel like what they gave you was actually MORE difficult than what you asked for,” observed a third. “What were they thinkingggg.”

“Girl take that cake right back!!” exclaimed an additional TikToker.

