The many iterations and meanings of the ‘Good Morning’ meme

Memes have transformed how we communicate online, but few have been as ubiquitous or experienced as many changes as the “Good Morning” meme. This meme exists in various iterations that range from innocent morning greetings to sarcastic and ironic statements. Here a few notable versions.

The viral “Hi Hi Good Morning” boy

According to Know Your Meme, this meme stems from a video of a delightfully cheery toddler warmly greeting people on his walk. First shared by X, formerly known as Twitter, user @TobyMarriot on April 3rd, 2020, the video captured over 1.7 million views in under a year.

The TikTok account @KaleSalad, which is known for curating viral content, further amplified the meme’s popularity by re-posted the video, resulting in over 3 million reactions. The meme found a niche on TikTok, where users employed the audio for comedic sketches or clips of animals, particularly dogs, interacting with humans. Over 250,000 videos in which users created their own content using the audio from the original clip, were posted in less than a year.

The NFT community’s “GM”

While the term “GM” as an abbreviation for “Good Morning” has existed for nearly two decades, its association with the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) community on Twitter is more recent. The first use of the abbreviation is credited to Twitter user @NFT_SHIFTY, who posted it as a reply to another NFT-related account in 2017.

By 2021, the meme was increasingly a mainstay on NFT Twitter. Memes around the term continued to circulate, emphasizing its prevalent use, and reactions varied from endorsement, to satire, and mockery.

The ironic “Morning” instead of “Good Morning” memes

Originating around 2013, this meme highlights the sometimes-grudging acknowledgment of the morning. The essence of the meme is the idea that the morning would only be “good” under certain conditions. Over time, this meme has expanded to incorporate different scenarios, such as still being in bed or being in a tropical paradise. Its adaptability has made it a template for other jokes and parodies, with the original sentiment serving as a catalyst for a myriad of reinterpretations.

Articulating values through “Good Morning” memes

A study by Tommaso Trillò from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem delved into the cultural significance of good morning memes. These memes, posted globally, often convey wishes for the day with accompanying images such as flowers or animals. Trillò’s analysis of 414 memes identified a consistent theme of politeness combined with values of “happiness and positivity” and “performative kindness.”

However, Trillò also found that linguistic differences showcased slight regional variations. For instance, English language memes emphasized “achievement and self-efficacy,” while Italian versions introduced humor to counteract the norm of morning productivity.

Conclusion

The “Good Morning” meme and its different iterations showcase the internet’s ability to continually reinvent and reinterpret cultural phenomena. From heartfelt greetings to symbolic community handshakes and ironic jests, the evolution of this meme mirrors our ever-changing digital communication landscape.