Donald Trump accidentally calls for voters to ‘take a stand against tyrants that support’ the MAGA movement

Former President Donald Trump appeared to accidentally call for viewers “to take a stand against tyrants” supporting the MAGA movement.

“This is your chance to take a stand against tyrants that support the one and only movement that can save our country and make American great again,” Trump said in a video statement shared Tuesday.

The obvious accident drew mockery from his critics online.

“So he’s telling us to vote against him. Sounds good!” wrote one user on X.

“Boy, his dementia is so off the charts that he is accidentally saying the right things,” commented another person.

Wrote someone else: “Love it when the truth slips out.”

Some supporters argued Trump did not misspeak and actually said “and support” instead of “that support.”

Surmised one X user: “Either he said this OR he said ‘and’ but he slurred the word so badly because he’s senile and incoherent.”

Listen and decide for yourself.

Trump on the 2024 election: This is your chance to take a stand against tyrants that support the MAGA movement pic.twitter.com/UnGPHyt8xv — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) November 1, 2023

The series of video statements posted to Truth Social on Tuesday hit at a range of topics, including his claims that the 2020 election was rigged and that the Biden administration “never goes after the riggers,” that fewer people are buying the New York Post because it “went bad” on Trump, that President Joe Biden’s job on the Southern border has led to a “large number of terrorists” entering the U.S., and that polls show him leading his top primary opponent Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) by a large margin.

According to recent national polling averages from RealClearPolitics, Trump remains the strongest Republican presidential candidate by far.

He leads DeSantis by more than 46 points on average and notches 59% of support among primary voters.

Polls showing a hypothetical matchup between Trump and Biden are much tighter, with RCP’s average of recent national polls showing Trump edging out Biden by less than one point.