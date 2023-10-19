We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.



Our top stories today are about: Former President Trump saying he would “go to jail” if it helped save democracy and how his opponents reacted to that claim, a Zara customer claiming that she found a mouse in a jumpsuit she was trying on, a look at what the “spooky dookie” Spirit Halloween trend is, and why you might not want to go to Chipotle in the morning.

After that our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David has a “Deplatformed” column for you that digs up the political discourse from around the web.

See you around the internet!



— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

Former President Trump said that he’d be “willing to go to jail if that’s what it takes for our country to win and become a democracy again,” drawing cheers from his opponents who took his comments literally.

➤ READ MORE

When a customer tried on a jumpsuit at Zara, she was met with an unwelcome surprise.

➤ READ MORE

The audio goes viral every year, and it’s become a yearly TikTok Halloween tradition.

➤ READ MORE

In a video with over 330,000 views a woman says: “Someone had told me that if you get Chipotle in the morning, that they give you all the leftovers from the night before or the day before…so it’s not good to go to Chipotle at 11am.”

➤ READ MORE

🚉 Deplatformed

By David Covucci

Senior Politics and Technology Editor

The new Oliver Anthony

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💸 A military mom on TikTok went viral after sharing a detailed list of things her family has had to give up due to the cost of living increasing.

🛒 Customers think Walmart is going to have a comeback after Target has begun locking essential items up.

🖊️ People are obsessed with this high school soap opera that’s being told via Sharpie markers.

💰 A lot of people are watching this viral video where a Hooters server revealed how much she made in tips after working for 16 hours straight.

☕ A Starbucks barista is claiming that the only reason she applied for a job with the mega-coffee franchise is to make free elaborate drinks for herself.

🕯️ This Bath & Body Works shopper is going viral after sharing how a worker allegedly told her that the store would no longer be selling fall items.

🍝 Olive Garden’s all-you-can-eat pasta deal is becoming a never-ending saga on TikTok.

🔍 From the Daily Dot archive: Telegram is supercharging conspiracy theories across the planet.

📝 Question of the Day

WILL YOU BE BUYING A HALLOWEEN COSTUME AT SPIRIT HALLOWEEN THIS YEAR?

👋 Before you go

If you thought asking for certain sauce specifications at restaurants was no big deal, guess again. According to one restaurant worker, making such requests is not without consequence.

In a now-viral video, Hanalei Souza (@ladysouschef) explained how ordering “sauce on the side” impacts restaurant workers.

“If you’ve ever been to a restaurant and ordered a dish with a sauce on the side, I guarantee you there is or was a sauced version of your dish sitting somewhere in the restaurant, in the trash or in the belly of an employee,” Souza said in her video, which featured her cooking.