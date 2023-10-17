What is the ‘spooky dookie’ Spirit Halloween TikTok trend?

Target‘s Lewis decoration is the Halloween season’s wholesome viral TikTok trend. But there is another trend that’s been brewing: the Spirit Halloween spooky dookie.

On Sept 1, TikTok user Vanessa Herrera (@w0ahvanessa) posted a TikTok of a woman holding her bottom while frantically running into a Spirit Halloween that was once a Pier 1 Imports. The audio explains: “This is me walking into the Spirit Halloween bathroom to take a spooky dookie.”

By Tuesday afternoon, Herrera’s video had more than 6 million views. But this isn’t a new trend. TikTok user Mandie (@mandiegb23) first posted about Spirt Halloween-related “spooky dookies” in August 2019, creating the iconic audio. The Daily Dot reached out to Mandie for comment on the origin via TikTok direct message.

According to Urban Dictionary, a spooky dookie previously meant going to the bathroom with the lights off. Now, people are using this term to refer to using the bathroom at Spirit Halloween.

Mandie’s sound has been featured in more than 6,800 TikToks, and every year since 2019, people have made pilgrimages to their local stores.

“This audio tells me its fall,” said one commenter on a video asking why this audio resurfaces every year.

Whether or not Spirit Halloween locations have public bathrooms or not is debated, as most of the videos using the spooky dookie audio end before anyone gets to the bathroom. Several commenters have claimed that their local Spirit Halloween locations do not have public bathrooms.

However, because Spirit Halloween locations typically pop up in vacant retail spaces, some locations have restrooms from whatever store held the space before.

“The one here was in an abandoned Sears last year, and they let me use the employees bathroom. It was like peeing in the Backrooms,” said one commenter.

The Daily Dot reached out to Spirit Halloween via email.