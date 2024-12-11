‘I just go to the rich neighborhoods’: Woman debates doing Instacart or DoorDash. What is the safest side hustle for women? You may be surprised

TikToker Cassidy (@allthings.cassidy) took to the platform to present her followers with a dilemma.

“What is the safest side hustle for girls?” she asks at the start of her video. She explains she has some debt she wants to pay off. So she says her boyfriend suggested they do DoorDash or Instacart together. “It’s just the sweetest thing ever,” she says.

However, she says her boyfriend advised against her doing it alone, believing it may not be safe. Cassidy says she agreed with him. “What are the side hustles that girls are doing to make money? My goal is to be financially free from all this debt by the time I turn 30 in August. So let me know—I literally have so much free time!” she says.

The viral video has 3.2 million views, sparking conversation in the comments. Many viewers shared their own experiences and suggestions for side hustles that they believed were safe for women.

One commenter recommended Upwork. They called it an easy way to get part-time remote work, with many gigs lasting just one to three months.

Another suggested becoming a home-based travel agent, which allows for travel perks and discounts. “I love it and get insane perks for my own travel. Took a course and earned a free cruise, which I leave for in 8 days!” she shared.

Another added, “I worked a 9-5 corporate job then worked from 6-11pm Monday-Friday and one 10hr weekend shift at dominos as a driver and paid off 50,000 in debt in one year.”

The Rise of Side Hustles in the U.S.

According to Forbes, side hustles have become a popular solution in today’s economy. A study conducted by OnePoll found that 40% of Americans have a side hustle, with 48% of them taking one on solely to make ends’ meet. As expenses continue to rise, many people are turning to side hustles to lessen their reliance on a single income.

Many viewers were grateful for the helpful suggestions, with one asking, “Please compile these comments into one video!!”

Cassidy’s top 10 side hustles

Cassidy did just that in a follow-up video. In it, she reviews the top side hustles that were mentioned most frequently in the 5,000+ comments on her original video.

She shares that pet sitting and dog walking were the most popular suggestions. Many people were using apps like Rover and Wag, while others found clients through Facebook or word of mouth.

Delivery Driving

Delivery driving, particularly through Amazon Flex, Instacart, DoorDash, and Walmart Spark, was another common suggestion.

However, Cassidy expresses some concerns about the safety of this hustle. “While I don’t know if I agree that it’s the safest side hustle, as long as you know the areas you’re in and someone has your location, it seems like an easy side hustle,” she explains.

Cassidy also highlights digital marketing and reselling as good options. She mentions that selling items on platforms like TikTok Shop is a simple way to get started.

Serving and bartending

Serving and bartending came up frequently, though Cassidy questions whether this is a side hustle since it often requires more commitment. “It’s not really on your own time, but you can make a lot of money with tips, and the shifts are usually shorter,” she says.

Plasma donation was another suggestion. “If you’re OK with needles, you can donate a couple of times a week and earn up to $500 to $800 a month,” she warns.

Cleaning jobs, such as cleaning Airbnbs or offices, were mentioned by many viewers, with some people even going door to door to find clients.

Safety concerns with rideshare jobs

Driving for Uber or Lyft also came up, but Cassidy expressed concerns about the safety of these gigs for women. “While I’m not sure if this is the safest side hustle, I saw a lot of comments about it. Some recommendations were to drive early in the morning and make sure someone knows your location. Lyft now has a feature where female drivers can choose to only pick up female passengers,” she notes.

Reselling clothes through platforms like Poshmark, eBay, Facebook Marketplace, and Depop was also highly recommended. “This would probably be the easiest side hustle to start because you can just go through your closet and start posting,” Cassidy says.

Many viewers also suggested front desk jobs at Pilates studios, gyms, or skincare clinics. “The bonus is you usually get a free membership or discounts,” she explains. Finally, some viewers mentioned brand ambassador roles, which Cassidy wasn’t familiar with but expressed interest in exploring further.

Due to the response to her videos, Cassidy says that she plans to create a document with this information for her followers. She also plans to document her experience trying out these hustles and share which ones work.

The Daily Dot reached out to Cassidy for comment via email.

