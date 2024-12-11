‘It does fit a 10-piece McNugget box PERFECTLY’: Woman drives new Subaru Solterra. Does it come with a frunk?

Is it a requirement for an EV to have a “frunk” and does the Subaru Solterra have one?

Car storage size is always an important factor for car buyers. Car sizes range from tiny smart cars to massive fully loaded pickup trucks. For car buyers, size matters.

With the rise of electric vehicles (EVs), new locations for storage have been considered. The frunk is now a popular term used to describe front trunk storage which has become common in EV design.

But… why?

A recent, viral TikTok posted by @jillciminillo dives deep into the hood of a Subaru Solterra to learn more.

What is a frunk?

According to JD Power, The term “frunk” is a unique portmanteau, blending the words “front” and “trunk” to create a new concept.

A frunk is a term used to describe storage in the front of the car. This has become common with EV’s because their motors are typically located in the rear of the vehicle.

What is the Subaru Solterra and what does it retail for?

The Solterra is Subaru’s foray into the EV space. For 2024, there are three tiers retailing from $44,000 to $51,000. U.S. News writes it’s a “rugged EV crossover with a comfortable interior, solid infotainment technology and decent off-road performance. However, its driving range isn’t great, and its cabin is rather drab compared to rivals.”

A reviewer of the Solterra has thoughts about its center console. As they wrote on Reddit: “The stupid glossy center console is the #1 thing I have come to hate. It isn’t the actual black plastic that will scratch and get destroyed but the GIANT wireless charger that is essentially useless. It takes up so much space and when you have your phone connected to wireless Android Auto does not charge your phone fast enough so you lose battery while holding it in the little taco pouch door of hell. To make things worse there is a USB A charger in the little phone hidey hole that you can only charge with the door open but your phone can’t fit in the cubby while plugged in. It does fit a 10 piece McNugget box PERFECTLY so do with that information as you will.”

So does the Subaru Solterra have a frunk?

In the TikTok, the car expert reveals that the Subaru Solterra does not have a frunk.

Instead, under the hood of the Solterra are mainly just electrical components and fluid holders. These electrical components include the wiring for the battery and windshield wiper fluid holder.

So there is no room for extra storage in the front of the Solterra.

Is it required for EVs to have a frunk?

Simply put, no. Each EV will vary depending on the design decisions made by the manufacturer. Subaru decided to opt-out of the frunk and focus on storage options elsewhere.

How did the internet react to no Subaru Solterra Frunk?

“This is an undercover Prius,” one commenter joked.

“Why does every nice electric car have a weird shaped steering wheel? Is that a requirement?” one added.

And no, it’s not. Per Engineering Explained, these “yoke” steering wheels which are rectangular allow for “better visibility of the instrument panel and a more minimalist aesthetic… this is made possible by the technology of ‘steer-by-wire’ systems which electronically control steering without the need for a traditional steering column mechanism.”

Viewers had other thoughts about the Subaru EV’s design.

“You either slammed that hood really hard or that thing is made so thin,” one wrote.

“I hate when manufacturers add so much gloss black to their vehicles everywhere! It scratches so much,” one complained.

“I’ll get an electric vehicle as soon as they stop making weirdly shaped steering wheels. it wasn’t broken. don’t ‘fix’ it. I’ll stick with my hybrid,” one commented.

This TikTok has more than 1,200,000 views with over 44,400 likes.

The Daily Dot has contacted @jillciminillo over Instagram messenger and TikTok messenger. We’ve also emailed Subaru for more intel.

