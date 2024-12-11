‘Bought someone else’s pizza’: Man sees DoorDasher with Papa Johns Pizza for a customer, bribes it off of him

A DoorDasher put the dash in DoorDash after giving away a customer’s order to a man sitting in a hotel lobby.

TikToker @thepwshow2.0 captured the moment of the bribery, and it’s been viewed over 2.4 million times on TikTok.

“This dude just straight up bought somebody else’s pizza—from a DoorDasher!” the filmer exclaims.

The man who bribed the pizza off the DoorDasher hands the driver the case, as the TikToker cackles behind the camera.

The camera lens follows the driver as he runs out of the hotel, triumphantly holding the money up in the air.

“No way! That is not ours!” the filmer says as the man stands up with the newly acquired food.

Opportunity presents itself

If you’ve ever been bummed out after not having your food delivered, this clip may hit a sore spot. However, in a caption for the post, the TikToker adds further context to the situation. Apparently, the driver was having a difficult time locating the original food purchaser. That’s when the TikToker’s pal swooped in an offered to buy the yet-to-be-claimed pizza from the DoorDasher. A win-win, some would say.

“When it’s 1 am and you’re sitting in the hotel lobby. And a DoorDasher walks by with Papa John’s and is frustrated that he can’t find the person who ordered it. So he sells it to us and leaves,” the TikToker explains.

Claiming others’ food

On DoorDash’s official website, the help center discusses this situation. “My delivery was picked up by someone else,” the title section reads.

In these instances, the company urges customers to contact customer support so that another order can be promptly prepared and re-sent.

Not their food

There have also been instances reported from folks online who have accidentally received others’ orders. One Redditor received a surprise Jersey Mike’s bounty from DoorDash that belonged to someone else. They asked on r/DoorDash what the best way to locate the original customer is. However, several commenters replied that they should simply enjoy the free sandwich. That’s because, according to them, the customer more than likely already submitted an undelivered claim.

And then, of course, there are the instances in which DoorDashers are accused of keeping the food for themselves.

Viewers liked the maneuver

Several viewers in the comments section of @thepwshow2.0’s TikTok applauded the DoorDasher’s hustler mentality. One Doordahser said, “Id definitely go along with something like this.”

“On my soul that Dasher is a real one,” another said.

“As a dasher. If it involves money, I would do the exact same. Idc. Times is tough,” a third shared.

And as it turns out, there was another person who also bought another person’s DoorDash order. However, the meal still ended up in the hands of the original customer who purchased it. “I had this happen to me on a boys trip. I was in the lobby and bought a pizza off a guy who couldn’t get a hold of the order. Walked in my room, woke up the boys and they told me they ordered it,” a viewer shared.

The Daily Dot has reached out to DoorDash via email and @thepwshow2.0 via TikTok comment for further information.

