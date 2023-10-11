‘It’s Christmas… Those are done for the season’: Bath & Body Works shopper says worker told her they’re no longer selling fall items

In a TikTok escapade that has captivated over 100,000 viewers, Anna (@annabrowniie) unfolds a tale of her peculiar journey through a suburban mall, leading with humor and a dash of existential bewilderment. With a caption that lightly notes “the pretzel was yummy though,” Anna shares her surreal retail experiences, from a prematurely festive Bath & Body Works to an oddly limited Auntie Anne’s.

Directly addressing her audience, Anna shares, “I went to Bath & Body Works getting those little wallflower things… looking for the pumpkin version like a cookie or, ya know, something fall-like and I couldn’t find them so I asked someone and they were like, ‘Ma’am, it’s Christmas.’ I was like, ‘Ma’am, it’s October 6th.’ You don’t have pumpkin still?”

Her quest for a seasonal scent was met with an oddly stern dismissal, sparking a flurry of comments and shared frustrations among viewers.

A Relatable Retail Reality: A Rush Through The Seasons

The comments section became a hub of shared experiences and tales of similar retail perplexities.

“The rush to get through the seasons is so annoying when it comes to retail..like can we enjoy the season we’re in,” expressed one user, highlighting a common grievance about the premature transition between holiday seasons in retail spaces. Another user stated the obvious: “What kinda psycho store doesn’t have pumpkin scent year round?”

After Anna’s disappointment, she thought she might get a snack to clear her head– it did not go as planned.

Auntie Anne’s Pretzel Predicament: A Microcosm of Modern Mall Culture

Anna decided to visit Auntie Anne’s, a staple of the mall experience, but her encounter further encapsulated the bizarre mall venture. Her simple request for a small pretzel bite was met with an inexplicable “no, only large,” despite visible stock. A seemingly straightforward transaction became a peculiar interaction.

This prompted another user to comment, “It’s not just you… customer service is nonexistent. I dread going into stores now.”

A further TikToker chimed in with a blunt observation, “Everyone has checked out.” This reflects a sentiment that perhaps the enthusiasm and customer service in retail have dwindled in the face of modern challenges.

The Decline of Physical Malls: A Symptom of the E-Commerce Era?

Anna’s quirky mall misadventure might just be a small window into the larger issue of the declining appeal and vitality of physical malls in America. Following the retail apocalypse of 2019, Insider reports that at least 20 major retailers have said they will close US stores in 2023, a combined total of 3,193 locations. Applicably, Bed Bath & Beyond closed 896 stores in 2023. The rise of e-commerce giants like Amazon has significantly impacted foot traffic in malls, shifting consumer preferences towards the convenience of online shopping.

The decline of physical malls also casts a shadow over employment within them. According to Forbes, employment in the retail sector has seen a gradual decline, with the most notable dip during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many customers complain about the lack of employees to help find items, run the registers, and give customer service. The shift towards online shopping platforms has not only altered consumer behavior but also impacted those who navigate the peculiar world of retail employment.

Anna’s video, while light-hearted and amusing, serves as a reflection of the broader, somewhat surreal landscape of physical retail, resonating with viewers who innately feel the familiarity of her peculiar mall adventure.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Bath & Body Works and Anna via email for comment.