‘Good for y’all, but I think I would’ve had a panic attack’: Olive Garden customer shares exactly how she sneaks 11 bowls of pasta home during never-ending deal

Olive Garden’s all-you-can-eat pasta deal is becoming a never-ending saga on TikTok.

It’s been four days since self-described life and style TikToker creator Wumi (@wumi_10), who has over 31,000 followers, posted her first video sharing that she snuck home 11 bowls of Olive Garden pasta during the never-ending deal (the deal starts at $13.99 and went viral on TikTok). Wumi posted a follow-up video displaying the receipt for the “weeks’ worth” of meals she “finessed” from the restaurant chain. She later posted another showing viewers just how she did it.

Wumi’s latest “instructional” video was posted on Sunday, a day after her initial video. As of Wednesday, it has over 536,000 views and counting.

“We literally had so many bowls in there,” she says, displaying an array of plastic containers in a black tote bag. “We came prepared!”

Wumi’s first dish is a fettuccine Alfredo with chicken. After seasoning it with an epic amount of red pepper flakes, she dumps the leftover pasta into one of her containers. “Now let’s get into the real finesse,” she says as she enlists her friend to hold the plastic container below the table while she fills it.

“I’m scared,” she whispers as she tries to fill the bowl. “This is so chaotic.”

After showing two other bowls of pasta and protein—and a lot of breadsticks—loaded into containers, Wumi displays the amount on the receipt. The meals come out to a total of $106 and change for the four people at the table.

“We pretty much paid $26 [each] for three whole meals,” she says.

One viewer wrote that they couldn’t handle the stress of the situation. “Good for y’all, but I think I would’ve had a panic attack,” TikToker @mothwingedfairy wrote in a comment that received over 10,000 likes.

However, several people who commented revealed that all the “finesse” and stress was not really necessary.

“You’re allowed to box up the plate you’re eating and refill a different combination so u didn’t have to sneak it,” TikTok user @ilovemetoo16, who said they work at Olive Garden, claimed.

Other viewers who also said they work at Olive Garden seconded this.

“I work at OG literally just ask for refills & boxes I promise we do not care,” one said.

“I work at OG. You’re allowed to do this. In fact I encourage my tables to. Lol,” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Olive Garden’s parent company, Darden Restaurants, via email for confirmation.

“A big shout out to our waiter,” Wumi concludes. “She was actually a real one.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Wumi via TikTok for further comment.