Starbucks barista says only reason she applied was for free $7 drinks that customers have to pay for

A Starbucks barista is claiming that the only reason she applied for a job with the mega-coffee franchise is to make free elaborate drinks for herself.

The TikTok video communicating this comes from creator herfavaries (@elenadgto), posted to the platform on Monday and getting more than 56,700 views and just under 1,000 likes in the two days since.

In the video, the creator is chewing on a Starbucks breakfast sandwich and showing off what she later revealed in a comment to be an “iced white mocha with pumpkin cream cold foam.”

The on-screen caption reads, “Me f*cking up all this little $7 drinks y’all gotta pay for cus thts the only reason I applied here,” with a giggling emoji accompanying it.

The caption accompanying the video asserts, “AND DOOOO.”

It appeared to be a legit claim. According to the Starbucks website, “Store partners working in company-owned Starbucks stores may consume any handcrafted beverage free of charge while working, as well as seven free food items from the pastry or ready-to-eat case per week.”

At least one commenter revealed a similar employment strategy.

“Reason why i’m applying to get my pink drink for free,” that person shared.

“GOODLUCK MAMI,” the creator responded. “I recommend applying at every mf starbies in ur area but better yet one inside TARGET!”

That commenter then wondered, “Is it hard to be a barista?”

The creator replied, “Honestly once you get a decent grasp of the basics it’s pretty easy to understand! Writing down the abbreviations for them might get tricky at first.”

Another groused about being ignored by the corporation, noting, “Literally me with a masters degree and no call back from Starbucks.”

Someone responded, “It’s an entry level job what would you be doing lol.”

That commenter answered back, “Anything. Everyone has bills to pay. It’s just ridiculous.”

Another commenter shared, “Me reading this when my step dad does the truck deliveries,” adding, “The fridge is a stockpile of bacon goudas and cake pops.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Starbucks via email.