‘New fear unlocked’: Zara customer says she found mouse in the jumpsuit she was trying on

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after alleging that she found a mouse in an item she was trying on at Zara.

In a video with over 66,000 views, TikTok user Ari Williams (@ariwilliamsss) says she was shopping at Zara when she decided to try on a jumpsuit. After heading to the dressing room, she made a comment about the unexpected weight of the jumpsuit but an employee told her that denim is simply heavier than most people think.

However, upon actually opening the jumpsuit to try it on, Williams was met with an unwelcome surprise.

“A f*cking big-a** mouse—a big a** mouse is in the crotch part of the jumpsuit,” she states. “And [it] looks up at me, and is like, ‘Hey girl!’”

Upon seeing the mouse, Williams says she ran from the dressing room in her underwear and attempted to explain the situation to the staff at Zara.

“I’m like, ‘there’s a mouse. There’s a fricking mouse!’…I was literally screaming,” she recalls.

In response, the manager of the Zara location allegedly “took the jumpsuit and [threw] it.” No mouse came out, causing Williams to question—even though she still thought she heard the squeak of a mouse—if she actually did see the rodent. Williams was then escorted to another dressing room.

Then, suddenly, the mouse ran out of the jumpsuit.

“Everyone is, like, screaming…There’s, like, boxes of hangers—they’re dumping the boxes of hangers to try to capture the mouse,” she says. The mouse then made its way into the store. It’s unclear whether the staff caught the mouse.

As far as a resolution is concerned, Williams says that she “[doesn’t] know” if she wants anything from the store as an apology, though she has contacted Zara to inform them of the issue.

Williams did not share at which Zara location this incident occurred.

This isn’t the first Zara dressing room mishap to go viral. In November 2022, a user on TikTok alarmed viewers after claiming that a bag of urine had been placed in her dressing room. In the comments section of Williams’ video, some users referenced a 2016 incident in which a woman discovered that a dead mouse had been sewn into her dress.

Others simply shared their disgust at Williams’ predicament.

“The way my mouth just dropped, OMG,” stated a user.

“Imagine just buying it and going home with a new pet,” offered another.

The Daily Dot reached out to Williams via Instagram direct message and Zara via email.