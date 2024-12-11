‘With the discount code of…’: Man claims Macy’s is promoting jacket worn by Luigi Mangione. He’s not wrong

The apparent jacket worn by the man who shot and killed UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson last week is now on sale at Macy’s.

The internet has certainly grown fond of alleged shooter Luigi Mangione. Many have coined him to be a hero while lookalike contests are happening across the U.S.

This online obsession of the killer has led to people trying to recreate his outfit. And as more information became available about Mangione this week, a random sales spike happened for Macy’s.

And a viral TikTok posted by @therealmontgomery4 reveals the discount code you need to claim the offer.

What discount code is being used at Macy’s?

This TikToker points out that Macy’s is technically (and likely indirectly) promoting the jacket worn by the shooter with discount code “friend.”

Macy’s is currently running its Friends and Family sale. This promotion typically runs twice a year, usually during December, according to Coupon Cabin.

This promotion was likely scheduled months in advance, but the stars certainly aligned to create a viral coincidence.

What jacket is being worn by Luigi Mangione?

The internet has speculated the jacket being worn by the assailant is the Levi’s Men’s Sherpa Lined Two Pocket Hooded Trucker Jacket.

The jacket retails for $225 but right now can be bought for $80 with the discount code, as of this week.

Is Macy’s doing this on purpose?

The Friends and Family sale is a regular promotion for Macy’s. This promotion offers an additional percentage off to an existing sale, making the deal extra enticing.

As a former Macy’s corporate employee, I worked on the website. When trending events took place, we often boosted certain products that were buzzing in the media. Now, this is speculation, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Macy’s quietly played into the buzz as the jacket went viral this week, as reported by TMZ.

However, this jacket’s sale was probably planned months in advance.

What did the internet think of Luigi Mangione’s Jacket?

“Macy’s saying ‘not our CEO’ I love it.” one joked.

“My favorite is ‘complete the look’ so they have the backpack down below,” one added.

“Everyone’s shopping at macys,” one commented.

“Macy’s is also the only big box store who had Black Friday deals like how it was in the early 2000s too,” one shared

“Literally just went to Macy’s and it’s true. The discount is part of the friends & family Xmas sale,” one commented.

This TikTok has more than 785,700 views with more than 134,100 likes.

The creator of the TikTok @therealmontgomery4 provided this statement below to the Daily Dot when reached for comment.

“The TikTok is obvious satire. Macy’s has their friend and family sale every sale. I just found it to be funny coincidence that the shooters jacket was discounted under the ‘friend’ discount code.”

The Daily Dot has contacted Macy’s for further information.

