‘I honestly thought you were gonna make more’: Hooters server reveals how much she made in tips after working for 16 hours straight

People are often curious about how much servers actually make in tips, especially at places like Hooters, where the servers are expected to use their good looks and charm to their advantage.

One Hooters server revealed how much she made after a busy 16-hour shift in a viral TikTok video. Some commenters are disappointed in the amount, but she wasn’t.

In the viral video, Sav (@savwayy) explains that she worked during the Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners college football game, which is bound to bring in more people into the restaurant, making for a busy day.

And Sav did have a busy day, clocking in for a double shift that totaled 16 hours. By the time Sav made the video and had finished her shift, it was already two in the morning.

“My feet are screaming, but hopefully, the money was worth it,” Sav says.

Sav proceeds to total her earnings for the day. She starts off with the money that’s in her virtual accounts, including $60 on Zelle, $60 on Venmo, and $80 from the girl whose night shift she picked up. That starts Sav off with a smooth $200.

She then counts the cash bills, bringing her earnings to $553 for the day.

The video has more than half a million views and nearly 100 comments as of Wednesday morning. Sav has built a solid following of more than 150,000 users and has a TikTok playlist with over 30 Hooters-related videos. In addition to sharing information about her Hooters job, Sav also posts lifestyle content, including reviews and outfit videos.

“Twas a GREAT day about $34/hr,” Sav wrote in the caption.

Viewers were divided about the amount Sav earned.

“That’s more than I make it 40 hrs a week congrats girl you deserve it,” a commenter wrote.

“I honestly thought you were gonna make more. 16 hours. I was thinking $800-$900,” another said.

It is possible Sav did make more but had to tip out. This is a standard practice in restaurants in which servers leave a percentage of their tip for noncustomer-facing workers, like the kitchen staff.

In a comment, Sav also explained that the amount she shared is her earnings after taxes since severs declare their tips at the restaurant before they leave. She also said she’ll get a paycheck from that workday, but it’ll likely be close to $30.

In a previous video, Sav shared that during her first shift at Hooters, she made $227, nearly half of which was from a $100 tip from a guy who only ordered a shot.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sav for comment via email.