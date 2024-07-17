The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Our top stories today are about: How the “pillow” looking ear bandage Trump wore to the Republican National Convention following his attempted assassination became a meme, why an Amazon worker threatened to quit after she was told to fill up her truck with gas out of her own pocket , an Air Canada passenger going viral for sharing that she was “forcibly removed” from a flight , and why memes about the Supreme Court look different in 2024.

Former President Donald Trump appeared at the Republican National Convention with a gauze bandage covering his ear after it was hit during an attempted assassination on Saturday. Trump’s bandaged ear was quick to draw memes from users mocking the gauze’s pillow-like appearance .

This Amazon worker is fed up. Delivering packages in this heat is bad enough. But it gets worse .

A content creator called out Air Canada after claiming that the airline initially refused her seat on her flight back home. The airline, she said, also didn’t immediately offer to compensate her after “forcibly [removing]” her from the plane .

SCOTUS memes look a bit different in 2024

Memes about the U.S. Supreme Court are proliferating on social media following a parade of unpopular decisions from the conservative court.

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

The Katy Perry fandom can't save her from flopping

🐣 Chipotle is out here allegedly serving raw chicken again, and people are fed up .

🍉 Do you know how to pick the best watermelon at the store? Well this video sharing five tips on how to do so might help.

🚗 Renting a car seems like it should be simple. However, anyone who has rented a car knows that this isn’t always the case .

🍴 A TikToker and former food service worker delineated “the craziest 2 days” of her and her co-workers’ lives in a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 300,000 views .

👗 An Abercrombie shopper accused the brand of withholding her refund money despite the fact that she successfully processed a return with the clothing company. She’s not the only one .

👶 From the Daily Dot archive: The many lives of the Dancing Baby, cyberspace’s first cringe meme .

