‘I am fuming’: Abercombie shopper says she never got refund after returning items. She’s not the only one

An Abercrombie shopper accused the brand of withholding her refund money despite the fact that she successfully processed a return with the clothing company.

Alexi (@artsialexi), a Chicago-based content creator, claimed Abercrombie has been giving her the run around when it comes to the money she’s owed from her returns.

She’s posted several videos about the situation in what appears to be a PSA urging others to either stay on top of their returns from Abercrombie or avoid the retailer altogether. Alexi says she’s heard other customers have had this same exact issue, too, which was corroborated by numerous commenters.

She begins, “I am fuming. If you didn’t hear my rant on how Abercrombie is like scamming us, here’s a quick recap: On May 11th I ordered a bunch of clothes. On May 24th, I went to a physical location to return what didn’t work. A few days later, I called customer service because I hadn’t seen my refund come through.”

According to Alexi, Abercrombie reps simply told her that she needed to wait more time for the money to arrive as a credit to her account…but it never did.

“They said I need to give it 3-5 business days,” she says. “Fine, 11 business days had passed. Had I seen my refund yet? No.”

Giving the refund more than double the maximum amount of time told to her by the Abercrombie employee, Alexi says she decided to contact them again.

“They said they needed proof of the return and I needed to list out all the items I returned,” she explains. “So I sent that all over to them and they said I’ll hear back within 2-3 business days because they need to escalate it to their finance department.”

Even though the Abercrombie customer service worker told her that the issue would be escalated to another department, it didn’t seem like that happened at all.

Alexi explains she called back and they told her nothing was escalated but that she would hear back in 2 to 3 business days.

“So this is a PSA, if you shop at Abercrombie and need to return make sure: A, you get proof of the return and B, you get your money back because this is like ridiculous,” she says.

Problem with returns

Alexi isn’t the only person who has complained about Abercrombie’s return policy, either. A Redditor hopped onto the site’s r/femalefashionadvice sub and shared how upset they were with the store’s response to her attempt at returning an item.

“I placed an expensive order with Abercrombie last month and then was out for 2 weeks due to a surgery,” they wrote. “Figured I could return everything to my local store within the last week of the 30 days. Discovered my location had closed, and for online returns, the 30 days window starts after the last part of your order ships out (not from delivery!) and includes the time it takes for their distribution center to receive and process the order (so it doesn’t count if postmarked before 30 days.) Obviously I’m furious.”

According to the store’s official return policy, which is listed online, customers have 30 days from date of purchase to process a return and be entitled to a refund: “To receive a full refund to the original payment method, merchandise must be returned in resalable condition within 30 days from the date of the last shipment, accompanied with the original receipt, invoice, or order confirmation.”

The company also states that customers should see their refunds processed/added to the account within 3 to 5 business days of processing the refund.

Several commenters who responded to Alexi’s video stated that they, too, have had issues with Abercrombie.

“Now I’m thinking back if I ever got my refunds bc I never check,” one wrote.

Another wrote, “Every single time I return something at Abercrombie the refund shows as pending on my credit card account before I even leave the store.”

Another person said they, too, were put through this same situation: “It took me a month and me emailing that they are stealing my money and I will be contacting my lawyer. I got it that day.”

In a follow-up video, it appears that she did receive her refund from Abercrombie after extensive back and forth, but she states that she hopes the company is reading the comments left on her clip as “so many people” said that they, too, have been on the receiving end of this no-refund treatment.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Abercrombie and Alexi via email for further comment.

