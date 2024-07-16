‘My Pillow Minis’: Trump’s ear bandage from assassination attempt is already a meme

Former President Donald Trump appeared at the Republican National Convention with a gauze bandage covering his ear after it was hit during an attempted assassination on Saturday.

“I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening.”

The 20-year-old gunman was killed by authorities. His motive remains unclear, according to the FBI.

Trump’s bandaged ear was quick to draw memes from users mocking the gauze’s pillow-like appearance.

Trump ear memes

“When you order a pillow on Temu,” joked one person.

“‘What is this, a pillow for ants?!’ -Trump Zoolander” wrote another.

“Trump’s Ear sponsored by My Pillow,” joked someone else, along with the MyPillow logo superimposed on the bandage.

“They put one of them new My Pillow Minis in Trump’s ear,” echoed another user.

“Trump now sponsored by My Pillow,” someone else weighed in.

Quipped another person: “It’s the new MyPillow Micro.”

MyPillow is a company founded by Mike Lindell, a vocal Trump supporter and one of the highest-profile proponents of 2020 election misinformation.

But it wasn’t just a pillow the bandage received comparisons to.

“It’s the new Apple Airpad,” one person joked.

“new airpods just dropped,” someone else said.

“Is it origami? It looks like origami,” concluded another user.

However, a right-leaning doctor on X said the bandage was actually small, noting that often doctors will need to wrap a head entirely in gauze to generate enough pressure to keep the wound from bleeding.

