Our top stories today are about: Why people (seriously) think a Taylor Swift song remaster is actually a long con to swing the 2024 election, a viral story of a mother of the bride dumping wine on a guest who she thought had a white dress on, actress Sydney Sweeney potentially being caught illegally streaming Law & Order , and the funniest ‘hawk tuah’ memes that popped up after that video appeared on everyone’s feeds.

Today in Internet Culture

The Taylor Swift psyop conspiracy theory is back.

“At the wedding, the mother of the bride walks by her with a full glass of wine, dumps it down my daughter’s dress , and just keeps walking doesn’t say a word. It was obviously a targeted hit.”

The actress is truly a woman of the people .

Hawk tuah girl meme posts resulted from widespread positive reactions to a woman saying “hawk tuah” to imitate a spitting sound in response to a dating question.

Decoding Fandom

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

Charli XCX and Lorde made the internet go wild

Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💸 A single mom of three has been accused of duping her followers into sending her a bunch of cash through an online GoFundMe and using the cash in frivolous ways.

🌯 Amid the backlash to the fast-casual chain, customers think Chipotle’s “phone rule” was a scam to get them back in line.

🛍️ A woman says a male DoorDash shopper claimed an item she ordered was out of stock. That forced her to go to the store herself where she promptly found it on the shelf .

💰 This 20-something is making thousands of dollars while traveling the world, and she only has to do this one simple thing to make money.

🪒 Apparently there is a right way to shave with a razor , according to this viral video.

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the real-life stakes of faking your death online.

Question of the Day

HAVE YOU EVER BEEN TO A NATIONAL PARK ?

Today's Viral Video

Technology hot take: Is technology moving backwards?

🎶 Now Playing: “The girl, so confusing version with lorde” by Charli XCX 🎶