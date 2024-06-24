‘She’s so real for pirating’: Sydney Sweeney may have been caught illegally streaming ‘Law and Order’ episodes

Let’s face it, the Streaming Wars have made pirates of us all. (Well, not me, FBI readers.) With countless services required to have access to even a fraction of the films and shows one might want, the whole thing’s got people turning to less-than-official sources to watch their favorite stuff.

In an Instagram story last week, Hollywood favorite Sydney Sweeney revealed that she is, in fact, just like us. (But again, not ME.)

my girl pirating so real pic.twitter.com/vITYaYbR9c — lola ♱ (@ClNEMANYA) June 18, 2024

The story itself is long gone, but you can see from the screenshot above what the deal was. Sweeney was laying back, enjoying an episode of Law and Order: Organized Crime and who could blame her? The return of L&O veteran Chris Meloni to his role as Elliot Stabler is well worth anyone’s couch time.

However, it was the method by which she was doing her viewing that users pointed out something was amiss here. Why, she wasn’t watching this program on NBC or Peacock at all, but on a piracy service that shall go unnamed:

Sydney Sweeney fans spot her allegedly pirating ‘Law & Order’ on an illegal free streaming platform. pic.twitter.com/3CwtgPHvEa — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 20, 2024

Extra points for the pirate hat photo, Pop Crave. That’s some solid journalism.

Naturally, the prudes of the internet will chastise Sweeney for her nefarious pirating methods, right? Not quite.

shes so real for pirating @sydney_sweeney love u qween https://t.co/8sT7Jv4z3a — grims ✪ (@peoplewatchinq) June 21, 2024

All the shows we want to watch are all on different streaming services WE NOT PAYING FOR 8 DIFFERENT SERVICES AND NEITHER IS MRS SWEENEY — Emmy (@Emmmyalluu) June 19, 2024

ALLEGEDLY. sydney innocent! 😭😭😭😭 — ladidai (@ladidaix) 🤠 peep lincolnbio (@ladidaix) June 20, 2024

damn even rich people ain’t payin 😭💀💀💀 — ladidai (@ladidaix) 🤠 peep lincolnbio (@ladidaix) June 19, 2024

as she should. icon — 𝐵ill (@KarmaIsAFad) June 20, 2024

Saving money. No one is paying for all these streaming services. 🤣🤣 — nkjohnson13 (@nkjohnson95) June 18, 2024

The support for Sydney’s escapades on the high seas of our media landscape appears strong and steadfast, like the handshake of Neptune himself. Indeed, the relatability seems to be the endearing factor here, though some may be taking things to an intense place.

if they were true fans they'd keep their fucking mouths shut https://t.co/QxGoWFzack — flglmn (@flglmn) June 21, 2024

You lot are so foul for pointing our Sydney Sweeney was pirating, you shoulda just seen it, respected it and kept it moving, but now she in the news ya bozos — Krit (@KritPick) June 21, 2024

brooklyn beckham flying economy and sydney sweeney pirating tv shows…………… celebrities are just like me pic.twitter.com/slbsr6uGf8 — Icarus bin Daedalus 🖍️ (@thatmedepresso) June 19, 2024

So all hail Sydney Sweeney, pirate queen! (All except for me, who again, doesn’t pirate stuff at all ever. EVER. Oh, that Plex account? I’m holding it for a friend! A friend in Canada!)

