Hawk tuah girl meme posts resulted from widespread positive reactions to a woman saying “hawk tuah” to imitate a spitting sound in response to a dating question. Also known as the “spit on that thing” girl, the charismatic woman became a viral sensation on TikTok in June 2024, resulting in a rash of meme videos and images referencing the onomatopoeia.

The meme has already become so popular that people are selling “hawk tuah” merchandise online.

Original “hawk tuah” girl video

The phrases “hawk tuah” and “spit on that thing” originated from a Tim & Dee TV video posted on June 10, 2024. Tim and Dee run social media accounts dedicated to posting street interview footage in which they approach random people in public spaces and ask them to answer questions on everyday topics including dating and romance.

In early June, Dee approached two women in Nashville, Tennessee with this question: “What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?”

Hawk tuah girl gave the response — “Oh, you gotta give him that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thing.”

The funny answer combined with her Southern accent made for a hilarious interaction, and soon the phrase “hawk tuah” was all over TikTok.

Who is the hawk tuah girl?

As the video spread, social media users were quick to start the search for the “spit on that thing” girl’s identity. Internet sleuths often locate viral figures like this with ease, whether they like it or not.

First, TikTokers became convinced that user Elayna Robinson was the woman behind the hawk tuah girl meme. However, she soon published a video denying this before scrubbing her account.

Days later, people found a comment left by the Tim & Dee TV account that tagged two women under the original video — Chelsea Bradford and Hailey Welch. The account deleted the comment, but not quick enough to keep people from taking note of these names. It wasn’t long before someone found Bradford’s VSCO account with photos of her posing with Welch, whose tattoo matches that of the hawk tuah girl in the viral footage.

Hawk tuah girl merch

Welch has not yet made a public statement on the meme or her reaction to all of this sudden fame and attention, but she has done something related to the video. In a Facebook post, merchandising company Fathead Threads claimed that they have partnered with the hawk tuah girl to sell shirts, hats, and other items referencing the meme.

“HAWK TUAH OFFICIAL!!!” they wrote on June 20. “We are selling authorized merchandise representing the hawk tuah girl so she is getting part of the proceeds.”

The owner of Fathead threads posted this alongside photos of himself posting with Welch as well as her signing one of the company’s baseball caps. The hat she’s wearing in the first photo reads “Hawk Tuah 2024: Spit On That Thang.”

Good for her for getting a cut of the profits.

Hawk tuah girl memes

When she gives it the old Hawk Tuah.. pic.twitter.com/ZSUR03W5DR — Cʜᴇᴍɪᴄᴀʟʟʏ Uɴʙᴀʟᴀɴᴄᴇᴅ Mᴇᴍᴇs™ (@UnbalancedMemes) June 20, 2024 @90sWWE/X

