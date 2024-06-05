President Biden and Donald Trump. The Daily Dot newsletter web_crawlr logo is in the bottom right corner.

Newsletter: Biden’s mile wide Trump smile

Andrew Wyrich 

Andrew Wyrich

Posted on Jun 5, 2024   Updated on Jun 5, 2024, 7:07 am CDT

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr

Our top stories today are about: President Biden’s wide grin when asked a question about Trump’s felony convictions becoming a meme, a look at some of the The Simpsons predictions that actually came true, a comedian going viral for being shocked at home another creator copied her joke word-for-word, and a look at why TikTok is now flooded with “help me prove to my boss” videos. 

After that, our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira has a “Decoding Fandom” column for you. Also, don’t forget to check out today’s viral video down below. 

See you tomorrow! 

— A.W. 

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

😁 MEMES
Joe Biden grin becomes latest toothy political meme

Joe Biden’s wide grin from a recent press conference became a meme when the president stopped to smile in response to a question about Donald Trump’s felony convictions. 

📺 ‘THE SIMPSONS’ KNOWS ALL 
Just a few of ‘The Simpsons’ predictions that actually came true

The Simpsons has earned a reputation for predicting the future

💬 WTF
‘u copied and pasted this joke’: Comedian shocked after woman copies her tweet ‘word for word’

A standup comedian and content creator was left speechless after discovering another creator had gone viral on TikTok—by seemingly lifting her viral tweet word-for-word.

💼 VIRAL 
Why is TikTok now flooded with inane ‘help me prove to my boss’ marketing videos?

Social media is rallying together to prove strangers’ bosses and teachers wrong.

⭐ Decoding Fandom

By Kira Deshler
Assistant Newsletter Editor

Rhys Darby as Stede Bonnet and Taika Waititi as Captain Blackbeard in Our Flag means death with hashtags '#DontStreamOnMax' '#WelcomeToMax' and '#DontGetAttached' written over it
Behind ‘Our Flag Means Death’ fans’ strategic campaigns to hold Max accountable for cancellations

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her "Decoding Fandom" column.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

👰 A woman called out Southwest Airlines workers for “humiliating” a bride-to-be in front of the entire plane. Commenters have mixed reactions.

🍽️ Two Chili’s customers claim that they were not assigned a server, and ended up getting stuck at the restaurant for three hours

🥩 A server, frustrated with customers constantly sending back steaks, has turned to TikTok to teach restaurant-goers how to order them properly.

🥤 One Costco shopper caught a man filling large drink cups with the store’s sauces, prompting a conversation about free condiments.

🍟 Thisparent’s attempt to grab a quick meal for their kids at McDonald’s took a confusing turn that led to a later confrontation.

🌮 A popular TikToker claims he knows the reason for why Taco Bell’s meat is considered “low quality.”

✏️ From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s a look at the wild history of fanfic censorship. 

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered. 

HAVE YOU WATCHED ‘THE SIMPSONS‘? 

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

This guy left his interviewer speechless.

🎶 Now Playing: “Warrior” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs 🎶 

*First Published: Jun 5, 2024, 10:30 am CDT

Andrew Wyrich is the newsletter editor at the Daily Dot. He previously served as the deputy tech editor. Andrew has written for USA Today, NorthJersey.com, and other newspapers and websites. His work has been recognized by the Society of the Silurians, Investigative Reporters & Editors (IRE), and the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ).

