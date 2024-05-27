We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Kira here. Welcome to today's edition of web_crawlr.

Today's top stories are about: a woman who discovered a squatter in her bedroom, the new hot food trend of Dr. Pepper and pickles, an explanation of the perplexing 'Heads in Freezers' meme, and the five songs that are the soundtrack to TikTok right now.

After that, check out Mikael's 'One Dumb Conspiracy' column.

Until next time,

— K.D.

⚡ Today in internet culture

K (@thehodgepodgeplace) uploaded a two-part story time to TikTok. In it, she explains how she came to find a stranger hiding under her bed.

“I’m in a pickle group on FB and that’s all they are talking about rn,” one user commented on TikTok .

The 241543903 or “heads in freezers” meme is now a prime example of collective search engine manipulation .

🎵 THE SOUND OF TIKTOK

5 weird songs that are suddenly everywhere thanks to TikTok

“My dog is dressed more expensive than you,” read the translated lyrics of one popular song.

🔍 One Dumb Conspiracy

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

No, Tom Hanks didn’t wear a ‘Vote for Joe, not the psycho’ shirt

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his "One Dumb Conspiracy" column.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🎫 A Nicki Minaj fan was left furious after Ticketmaster purportedly canceled her $400 tickets to see the musician in New York—along with her tickets to see the star in D.C. She’s not alone.

🏧 Another Bank of America customer is warning against using the bank after it allegedly closed her accounts without consent . She says she’s ineligible to open accounts with them “ever again.”

🚘 This woman has owned 15 cars, and she’s going viral for sharing which ones she regrets buying .

🍟 A Five Guys customer is getting a lot of attention for revealing the trick for how to eat the chain’s fries .

💼 TikTok has become a platform for those with unpleasant job interview experiences to air grievances about the job interview process .

🥪 This woman got a refund on her Panera sandwich after opening it up and seeing how little meat was inside.

👤 From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the invisible victims of true crime content.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone's got opinions, and we want to know yours.

DR. PEPPER W/ PICKLES: SOUNDS TASTY OR SOUNDS GROSS?

👋 Before you go

A Burlington store manager’s attempt to get a customer to leave their store spectacularly backfired in a viral TikTok video that has sparked outrage and calls for the manager to be fired.

The shopper, who had allegedly already paid for some of their items, started filming as the store manager called for them to leave the store without their purchases. He accused the manager of trying to steal the already-paid-for merchandise, to which the manager responded with a curt, “You can leave.”