‘He was in my bed’: Woman discovers man in her bedroom. He’s been squatting there for 4 months

A woman claims that she discovered a man hiding in her bedroom. She says she subsequently found out that he’d been squatting in her home for four months.

K (@thehodgepodgeplace) uploaded a two-part story time to TikTok. In it, she explains how she came to find a stranger hiding under her bed.

She begins the video with some background information, telling viewers that she bought her first house at the age of 26, and she lived there with her two small children. Since she worked 80-90 hours a week, K says she and her kids would spend a few nights a week at her parent’s house an hour away. her parents, she explains, would help her with childcare.

This meant that K was usually away from her house for at least 11 or 12 hours a day, if not for multiple days at a time. But one day, after spending the night at her parent’s house, she says she arrived at her own home at about 9am to find a man hiding under her bed.

K says she wanted to take a nap, so she says she got undressed and got into bed. That’s when she says she heard a strange sound.

“I hear a noise and I was like, ‘That must be a mouse.’” she says, before adding that then she heard it again.

“I lean over the side of my bed. I see blue jeans and black socks sticking out from underneath my bed,” she says.

K says she immediately ran out of her home, got into her car, and called the police. While she was on the phone, she says she saw the man come to the front door of the house.

“I see the guy that I hired to mow my lawn come walking out the front door,” she says, adding that the man simply put his shoes on and started walking down the street.

After the police arrived and walked K through the house, she says she noticed several details, including used dishes and missing items. This, she says, suggested the man had been living in there for a long time.

“He admitted to have been living in my house for four months. He was breaking in when I was gone, and he was using my shower, playing my kid’s PlayStation, eating my food,” she says.

What are squatters?

According to PayRent, “Squatters are individuals or groups who take up residence in a property without the owner’s permission. They can be found in urban and rural areas and may want affordable housing or be involved in criminal activity.”

PayRent goes on to explain that squatters can sometimes have legal rights if they live in the residence for long enough.

In her video, K says says police confirmed the man was unhoused. However, she says that police also said that when they searched his lawnmower, they found pairs of underwear belonging to K and several other women.

Her video received 1.2 million views, and several users wanted to know more.

In a second part to the story, K says that the man was a friend of her brother’s in high school. She says that she didn’t see him for years after the incident. One day, she says, she saw him at a bar. She says that she and her family immediately left the establishment and says she doesn’t know what happened to him after that.

“That’s not squatting, that’s phrogging,” pointed out one viewer, clarifying that the man was phrogging, which is when someone is secretly living in your home without your knowledge.

“This is why I have security cameras inside pointing at the entry points of my house and main living areas,” said someone else.

Some viewers had sympathy for the man in K’s house and argued that he was simply unhoused. But several commenters on K’s second video said that if the man had a collection of stolen underwear, as she claimed, the situation could have escalated quickly.

“I’m sorry but no. He wasn’t just homeless staying there. He had your underwear and other people’s,” wrote one person.

“That seems a little suspect for a motive beyond being homeless,” added another about the clothing items.

The Daily Dot reached out to K via TikTok direct message for further updates.

