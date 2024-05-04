‘I can’t even drive it’: Woman who has owned 15 cars shares which ones she regrets

A car-enthusiast posted a viral TikTok sharing which cars she thinks you should not buy. She says she has owned 15 different cars, she claims. Kiki (@theupgrade_kiki) has reached over 235,000 views and 30,000 likes on her video by Saturday. She captioned her video telling viewers, “This is just my opinion per my experience! Please do your own due diligence.”

To begin, Kiki says that she was bored so she decided to make a video of all the cars she would never recommend buying “after having 15 cars.”

The cars Kiki won’t drive again after owning 15 of them

The first car Kiki suggests viewers do not buy is the Jeep Wrangler. Kiki says that when she owned a Jeep Wrangler it “literally caught on fire.” In the video Kiki added a photo of her in front of a bright-blue Jeep Wrangler.

Next, KiKi says that the Dodge Hornet is “the worst one,” she has ever purchased. She says the car had electrical issues from when she first bought the car, and now “it won’t even drive.” Kiki added a photo of her blue Dodge Hornet into her video as well.

Then Kiki adds in a photo of a black Dodge Charger. She explains, “Before y’all just sit here and think that I just hate everything Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, I do, but I don’t hate this car for the reason you think.” Kiki says that she has owned, in total, 4 Dodge Chargers. She says, “nothing maintenance-wise was wrong with the cars, but I live in Atlanta and there is a huge theft ring here.”

When referring to theft in Atlanta, Kiki says, “they want these cars. All of my cars have been stolen at least once, and then one of them they can’t even find. So just be careful with that one… but nothing really bad with it.”

Even though Kiki said the worst car she has purchased was the Dodge Hornet, she says next that a Mercedes-Benz is actually “probably the worst.”

“Let me tell you why I voted this one the worst over the Hornet,” she adds. Kiki explains that the Dodge Hornet is in their first year of making this model of car. She says that Mercedes-Benz has been around “for a long time,” but she experienced the most issues with the car.

“No. 1, you could not open my driver side door. You would have to push it open because it would stick,” she says. “Another big issue was in the wintertime when it was time to take my baby to school. We couldn’t even get the doors to close,” she adds. Kiki explains that she couldn’t open the doors to her Mercedes-Benz in the winter until after she would “pour hot water on it.”

However, the biggest issue Kiki found with Mercedes-Benz was the water pump. She says, “Out of nowhere, the car would start shaking like it was about to explode. Turns out there was a water pump recall on the vehicle.” She says that the problem with this was once she got the water pump fixed, “the car never drove the same.”

A viewer in the comment section of Kiki’s video said, “if you’re a regular person just get a honda, toyota, or mazda and stop losing money on an already depreciating asset.”

“I’m glad people are sharing this info,” another says, “A car is an essential and pricey investment. Folk can’t be out here wasting their hard earned money.”

In recent headlines, a mechanic revealed the most common issues with Mazda, and another mechanic warned against Nissan after not being able to fix a customer’s vehicle. Elsewhere, Toyota fans are concerned about a perceived dip in manufacturer quality.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kiki via TikTok direct message.