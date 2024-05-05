‘Here’s a company you shouldn’t work for’: Job candidate talks about ‘toxic hiring process’ he went through—then outs company

TikTok has become a platform for those with unpleasant job interview experiences to air grievances about the job interview process.

For example, one user claimed that she was shamed mid-interview for asking questions. Another documented herself after her recruiters were over 30 minutes late to her job interview. A further internet user claimed that she learned that the job she was applying for was a scam—while she was in the middle of the interview.

Now, a user on TikTok has gone viral after calling out a company for its “toxic hiring process.”

In a clip with over 2.8 million views, TikTok user Josh Hublitz (@joshhublitz) gives viewers a peek into a job interview process that he describes as “terrible.”

According to Hublitz, multiple things went wrong throughout this 5-month-long interview process.

“I was given a verbal offer only to have it rescinded, only to be referred to a similar position and be told this would be ‘the most transparent process you’ve ever been a part of’ by the recruiter and the hiring manager,” he says.

“I was gaslit from every direction possible. ‘You’re overqualified. We loved you as a candidate. Your case study was phenomenal. You’re such a fit,’” he continues. “Ghosted left and right. Like never before—I was ghosted by two different hiring teams who told me that they ‘wanted to hire me,’ who had at some point, like, given me a verbal offer.”

At this point, Hublitz was tired of being batted between teams. As a result, he sent an email to every person with whom he had spoken during the interview process asking for clarification as to what exactly was going on and where he was in the interview process.

“And to that, they responded, ‘Oh, you know what? We’re going to go with somebody that’s more junior. You’re too qualified for us,’” Hublitz recalls.

Company called out for bad interview process

While Hublitz does not give the company’s name, he offers a rhyme and says that they’re involved in the soap business. Through this, commenters concluded he was talking about Dr. Squatch, a company that “craft[s] natural, high-performance personal care products in manly scents with only the finest ingredients Mother Nature has to offer,” per its website.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dr. Squatch via website contact form.

In the comments section, users applauded Hublitz’s decision to share his story and nearly reveal the company. A few also shared similar tales of interviews gone wrong.

“A five month interview process is ridiculous,” said a user. “Companies whine about ‘people not wanting to work’ when the truth is no one wants to hire!”

“Basically they’re saying they wanna hire someone they can pay less and manipulate more,” offered another.

“I had 5 interviews across 9 different people, including a case study. Got told at every step I was a perfect fit,” detailed a third. “I got an automated email saying I didn’t get hired after 38 days of interviews.”

We’ve reached out to Hublitz via email.