‘I remember people saying this happened to them at Renaissance’: Customer says Ticketmaster canceled her $400 Nicki Minaj tickets

A Nicki Minaj fan was left furious after Ticketmaster purportedly canceled her $400 tickets to see the musician in New York—along with her tickets to see the star in D.C. She’s not alone.

In a “storytime” video posted after the Washington, D.C. concert, Nory Bunni (@norfolkmaraj) began by saying: “Ticketmaster, count your days.”

She then went on to explain how, the night of the D.C. concert, the usher scanned her tickets and told her they were invalid. Because Ticketmaster gave her a refund, Nory decided to buy tickets at the box office so she didn’t miss out—only to discover that the only ticket left at the box office were the very ones that were ‘invalid.’

To add further insult to injury, Nory explained that she also got VIP tickets for Nicki’s New York show for $400, but according to Ticketmaster, those got canceled too.

“I don’t care if you refunded me freakin $1,200,” she added. “I already bought that freaking ticket. I’m pretty sure there’s no more left if I go up there right now, it’s probably like $1,200. And I’m not paying another grand. That’s stupid.”

Commenters in turn added their own insights to the video, which amassed 302,400 views.

“Was it a resold ticket you got?” one asked. “Maybe the seller was on BS.”

“I’ve been going to concerts through Ticketmaster for years and have never experienced a single issue,” another added. “IDK what’s going wrong for people.” A third remarked: “Ticketmaster been bugging with they prices too.”

But the good news is, everything turned out okay in the end. In a follow-up video, Nory revealed that Ticketmaster got in touch with her, and told her that her tickets for the New York show were mistakenly flagged as a scam. But luckily, the situation ended up being rectified.

Why does Ticketmaster cancel tickets?