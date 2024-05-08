‘What is happening’: Sonic worker calls out customers for ordering Dr. Pepper with pickles

Sonic customers left a worker flabbergasted after allegedly ordering Dr. Pepper with pickles in it.

In viral video with over 753,600 views as of Tuesday evening, TikTok user Siren.scream (@siren.scream) expressed her surprise.

“I’ve had three people order pickles in their Dr. Pepper today,” text overlaid on the clip read. “What is happening?”

Days ago, TikToker Mississippimemaw shared a video of herself ordering the strange drink combination. The video exploded online and raked in millions of views. Many others also posted videos using the hashtags #sonic, #pickles and #Drpepper. Millions have posted and viewed the videos.

Some claimed the drink has a name: Dr. Pepper Pucker.

On Siren.Scream’s video comments, some came up with theories about the drink combination’s origin.

“Dr Pepper pickle flavor came out in a few states,” user TheHateYouDeserve wrote. “That’s what happened.”

Others said their pickle social media groups have exploded with conversations about the drink mix.

Dr. Pepper with pickle juice mania sweeps nation

“I’m in a pickle group on FB and that’s all they are talking about rn,” user Kiwi said.

“This pickle lovers group I’m in has been posting about doing this ig it’s a new trend,” another user added.

The pickle trend appears to be popular, with other Sonic workers noting the “trend” of ordering the food with Dr. Pepper. Some even alleged customers from other franchises were ordering pickles with different soft drinks.

“SOMEONE ORDERED A PICKLE CHERRY LIMEAID YESTERDAY I WAS SO LOST???!!” user Cris wrote.

Nonetheless, not everyone was excited about the idea of pickles in their soda.

“I like pickles and doctor pepper but you will never catch me mixing them,” one user wrote.

According to Dr. Pepper’s website, the popular soda comes in many flavors but pickle does not appear to be one of them. The drink’s flavors include original, cherry, strawberries and cream, cream, and cherry vanilla.

However, Sonic has offered a pickle-flavored drink in the past. Back in 2022, the restaurant offered fluorescent green slushies that mixed pickle juice flavor with other sweet and tart flavors. The drink was only offered for a limited time.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sonic via email and Siren.scream by TikTok comment for more information.