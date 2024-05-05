‘I had no idea how 2 people should eat’: Five Guys customer reveals trick for how to eat their fries

Five Guys can be a polarizing burger chain: There are some folks who seem to be in love with the offerings from the Arlington County, Virginia-based franchise, stating that each bite of their burgers are “super savory” and that they’ve walked away impressed from their experience. And then there are people who claim that eating at one of the spots many locations is a an overpriced and “messy” affair.

And while it’s difficult to find a resolution for the former claim, as food inflation has been on an exponential spike since 2021, one social media user shared a possible remedy to the latter issue folks may have with the restaurant.

How to eat Five Guys fries

TikToker Neylan (@nemobright) recently captured the internet’s attention with a clever dining hack at Five Guys, racking up over 1 million views. In a video titled “@Five Guys couple set up,” Neylan demonstrates a cute way to enjoy a mess-free meal at the popular burger joint using nothing except what the franchise hands over to its customers with each order.

As his partner films, Neylan instructs, “I’m going to put you guys on. Next time you go to Five Guys, this is how you set up the table as a couple. You rip the bag down the middle… get both burgers out. All right, so now you have this tear down the middle, you’re gonna rip it this way. Rip it back this way. Boom. Get the napkins over here. She’s gonna put her burger there, I’m gonna put my burger here. Drinks going, ketchup, unfold this.” The result? A makeshift tablecloth created from a ripped bag, designed for minimal mess and maximal dining experience.

The hack was praised by one viewer who commented, “So creative. Thanks! I had no idea how 2 people should eat.” However, despite the ingenious setup, the conversation in the comments quickly shifted to the rising costs of eating out, particularly at places like Five Guys. The top commenter candidly admitted, “Nah I can’t afford for BOTH of us to eat at 5 guys,” taking umbrage with the financial strain of dining out. Another user shared, “Still saving for my annual trip, I’ll save this for later,” and a third hilariously added, “ok lemme open a new line of credit and I’m there.”

Why is Five Guys so expensive?

These commenters spotlight a larger trend in the fast-food industry: Serious price increases that are reshaping consumer spending habits. Over the past four years, prices in the fast-food sector have surged by nearly 28%, outpacing the rate of inflation in both full-service restaurants and the overall consumer price index (CPI). With rising costs in commodities and labor—especially notable in states like California where the minimum wage has hit $20 an hour this year—other chains like Wingstop and Chipotle have not shied away from passing these costs onto consumers.

The financial strain is also reflected in the earnings reports of major fast-food corporations. Yum Brands, which owns KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut, along with McDonald’s, have both reported earnings that fell short of analyst expectations for the first quarter of 2024, with indications that consumers are tightening their belts.

A particularly poignant moment for Five Guys occurred in March of this year when a receipt showing a single meal costing $24.10 went viral, sparking widespread debate about the affordability of the chain. This backdrop makes Neylan’s dining hack seem somewhat out of touch with the financial realities many face, where a casual meal for two can land somewhere around the $50 mark.

While Neylan’s video offers an innovative way to enhance the date night at Five Guys, it inadvertently opens up a broader conversation about the sustainability of current pricing strategies in the fast-food industry. As inflation continues to squeeze consumers’ wallets, restaurants may need to rethink their approach to keep patrons coming through their doors without breaking the bank. The charming dine-in hack reminds us all that even the simplest pleasures, like a burger and fries, are not immune to the pressures of an inflationary economy.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Five Guys and Neylan via email for further comment.