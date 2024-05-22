The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Our top stories today are about: How a lawmaker’s quip about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) “ bleach blonde, bad-built, butch body ” has become a meme, an “ Emo Brunch ” fail that went viral, why everyone online loves actor Henry Winkler posting photos of his fishing trip , and how every major social media site flunked a LGBTQ safety test .

⚡ Today in internet culture

Songs riffing on Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s (D-Texas) quip about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) “ bleach blonde, bad-built, butch body ” are becoming a meme.

🍳 ‘HOW COULD THIS HAPPEN TO MEEEEE’

‘If Emo Brunch comes in your area, do not do it’: Emo Brunch attendee says she was scammed

Emo Brunch, billed as a brunch with an emo-theme, wasn’t what was promised , according to one attendee.

In the hustle and bustle of this workaday “smash that subscribe button” world in which we live, it’s important to take time for the simple things. Henry Winkler knows what’s up .

👎 BIG TECH FAILS

Every major social media site flunked GLAAD’s LGBTQ safety test

A D+ was the highest grade .

⭐ Decoding Fandom

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

‘It Ends With Us’ trailer divides Swifties, Colleen Hoover fans

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🥪 This Subway manager went on TikTok to call out workers who keep calling out, but viewers were divided by the complaint .

🤑 Everything seems more expensive these days, from groceries to streaming services, but no one could’ve predicted that a good pair of tweezers would be so expensive .

🍣 Recently, Chick-fil-A announced that it would be changing the sourcing of its chicken, and people aren’t happy about it. Like this woman who said she brought sushi to eat at Chick-fil-A after the change .

🚘 A woman is alleging that the Avis rental car company stole nearly $2,000 from her husband on a recent trip , and they’re still looking for the refund.

🍝 This Cheddar’s customer said she’d never go back to Cheddar’s after finding out what they accidentally put in her pasta dish .

💈 People have a lot of opinions about this viral video where a barber said he expects a 40% tip from customers.

✏️ From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s a look at the wild history of fanfic censorship.

One of Disneyland’s popular attractions is the Sword in the Stone. A Disney guest thinks she knows the trick to successfully pulling the sword out of the stone.

The attraction is located in Fantasyland, right in front of King Arthur’s Carousel. It is inspired by the tale of King Arthur, who accidentally pulls the sword out of the stone and becomes king. The Disneyland replica notes that “Whoso Pullath Out This Sword of this Stone and Anvil is rightwise Ruler Born of England.”

In 2020, a guest successfully pulled the sword out of the stone. But there have been no reports of another guest doing so since then.

🎶 Now Playing: “My Tears Richochet” by Taylor Swift 🎶