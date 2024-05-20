Songs riffing on Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s (D-Texas) quip about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) “bleach blonde, bad-built, butch body” are going viral.

Crockett’s jab followed Greene taking a dig at the Texas representative’s “fake eyelashes” during a Thursday House Oversight Committee hearing.

Crockett later decried the insult as “buying into a racist trope”, telling CNN that “MAGA has historically been on social media doing the things where they’re saying, ‘Oh, she’s Black with lashes and nails and hair, and so she’s ghetto.'”

Since the viral spat, musical interpretations mocking Greene have gained steam on social media.

For instance, a video by internet personality TN Brando, “Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body,” has been viewed more than six million times and racked up about 50,000 likes.

“She’s a bleach blonde bad built butch body, swinging for the fences good God almighty,” he sings. “A heat-seeking missile too scared to debate, cries like a baby when she don’t get her way. Yeah, she can dish it out but she sure can’t take it. Her whole damn life she just fakes it to make it. Nobody cares what she has to say, some new eyelashes wouldn’t help her anyway.”

“Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body” Sorry I had to…. 😂 pic.twitter.com/weCuFVPGbD — TN Brando (@Tn_Brando) May 18, 2024

On TikTok, a remix of Crockett’s comments by DJ BH Logic has been viewed more than a million times.

“dont be messing with Jasmine Crockett,” he captioned his video.

Another remix created by Casa Di similarly has racked up more than two million views.

Crockett has been reveling in the musical arrangements stemming from the fight, writing on X that “the INTERNET is UNdefeated” and that she has “had a number of Bops stuck in [her] head.”

She also unveiled plans for a “Crockett Clapback Collection” featuring a shirt with the insult emblazoned on it.

Greene, for her part, has not responded directly to Crockett’s dig but shared a video of herself working out on Monday that appeared to reference Crockett’s comment.

Yes my body is built and strong 💪 NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle. Soon turning 50 years old, God willing, I will continue to lift, run, swim, play sports, surf, ski, climb and LIVE this life to the fullest and enjoy every single… pic.twitter.com/DSkqJEuEnM — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 20, 2024

“Yes my body is built and strong NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle,” Greene wrote. “Soon turning 50 years old, God willing, I will continue to lift, run, swim, play sports, surf, ski, climb and LIVE this life to the fullest and enjoy every single moment!”

