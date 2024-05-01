‘Still need the playplace’: Customer brings sushi to eat in Chick-fil-A after they ‘changed’ the chicken

Recently, Chick-fil-A announced that it would be changing the sourcing of its chicken.

According to a statement on the company’s website posted at the end of March, “Chick-fil-A will shift from No Antibiotics Ever (NAE) to No Antibiotics Important To Human Medicine (NAIHM)” in Spring 2024.

“NAE means no antibiotics of any kind were used in raising the animal. NAIHM restricts the use of those antibiotics that are important to human medicine and commonly used to treat people, and allows use of animal antibiotics only if the animal and those around it were to become sick,” the company states.

This is a reversal of the company’s previous commitment to using antibiotic-free chicken, which has been in place since 2014, per Reuters.

While most would think that this would be a minor change, internet users were incensed by the move. Many claimed that the switch caused the taste and texture of the chicken to change, and others complained that the perceived quality switch did not result in lower prices. Some even speculated that the company was rolling out new products to draw attention away from the change.

No matter if the chicken really tastes and feels different, customers aren’t happy. That’s why some have taken upon themselves to find ways to still get the Chick-fil-A experience without eating the chicken.

One such customer is TikTok user Megan (@meganinthecle), who recently sparked discussion after sharing her in-restaurant experience.

“When chick-fil-a changes the chicken but you still need the playplace,” she writes in the text overlaying the video, which currently has over 300,000 views. The video shows a Chick-fil-A cup; in front of it is a tray of sushi.

In the caption, she adds, “Im still devastated that the chicken is WEIRD now.”

Many commenters agreed with her assessment of the chicken.

“I used to LOVE the spicy chicken breakfast biscuit but I had one yesterday and it was so horrible… I can’t even,” said a user.

“I legit stopped first bite in about two months ago because it felt off and I’m so validated rn lol,” added another.

“It definitely had changed. I work at cfa, in the kitchen, and the raw chicken smell (because it comes raw, it has 2 be breaded) is worse than it’s ever been [now],” declared a third.

However, some claimed that they haven’t noticed a change.

“It taste the same to me,” reads a highly-favorited comment.

“Maybe it’s only hit the big cities? Cause mine still has the same chicken. I always notice the differences in everything and there’s nothing yet,” offered a second.

“It’s the placebo effect I’m telling yall… the chicken did NOT change just added antibiotics… I eat it unfortunately 3-4 a week bc I work there and it tastes the same,” shared a further TikToker.

In an email to the Daily Dot, a Chick-fil-A spokesperson shared the following: “As we looked to the future, the availability of high-quality chicken that meets our rigid standards became a concern. This change enables us to not only ensure we can continue to serve high-quality chicken, but also chicken that still meets the expectations our customers count on us to deliver.”

The Daily Dot also reached out to Megan via TikTok comment.

