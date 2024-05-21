The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Our top stories today are about: Why Chipotle is facing the wrath of the internet , a look at six life hacks we’ve learned from people online , a man warning about specific cyberattacks that are happening across the U.S . , and all of the memes that were sparked by the NYC-Dublin portal .

After that, our Senior Reporter Tricia has a “Digital Democracy” column for you.

Chipotle’s been getting slammed on social media for being in its “flop” era —a time when customers say the chain has abandoned its once generous portion sizes. With all of the negative attention, some think the restaurant has been trying to fix its perception online by giving more food .

From free drinks at Panera, to historical hangover cures, to using coffee grounds to repel mosquitos— here’s the way .

A TikToker from Kansas posted a PSA saying his personal information was leaked in a cyberattack. But these kinds of cyberattacks aren’t happening just in Kansas— they are happening nationwide .

The installation had to be temporarily closed due to “ inappropriate behavior .”

‘So much for free market capitalism huh?’: Is Alabama’s lab-grown meat ban a harbinger of ‘big government?’ Some think so

🛒 TikTok users are divided after a woman says she uses regular checkout for a single pack of gum to “save” jobs. Should she be praised ?

📝 A CarMax customer shared the heartwarming note left behind by the car’s previous owner , and it’s left viewers feeling sentimental. Some are now sharing their anecdotes about selling their cars.

🍎 An alleged leaked email from Amazon has a request for workers: stop eating so much fruit .

🍗 This Costco customer is questioning the pricing of two chickens that you have to cook yourself for $17. That’s because the big box store offers its famed rotisserie chickens for $5 each.

🏚️ A woman looking to buy a home posted a viral TikTok after she found a house that was selling for $245k. But the price may be too good to be true. She says the condition of the house is a biohazard .

🗣️ Walmart customers are pissed; numerous shoppers have claimed that they’re either being overcharged or are getting slapped with fees for “nothing.”

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: Long before #instagays, YouTube’s gay celebs blazed the trail for a generation of LGBTQ youth.

A McDonald’s worker went into panic mode after her cash register glitched and nearly overcharged a customer.

The moment was captured in a viral clip that has racked up over 4.1 million views and over 523,600 likes.

The video was uploaded to TikTok by user Jacky (@dakibii) along with the caption, “Lord have mercy.”

It showed a digital screen at a drive-thru that displayed customer Jose’s order. When the video began, the order’s total was $54.99 and included 29 medium Hi-C Orange drinks and 2 Senior Hi-C Orange drinks.

However, the number of medium drinks continued to soar, to the surprise of both the customer and the McDonald’s worker.

