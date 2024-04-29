‘The sheer panic in her voice’: McDonald’s customer catches drive-thru worker accidentally charging him for 58 Hi-C drinks

A McDonald’s worker went into panic mode after her cash register glitched and nearly overcharged a customer.

The moment was captured in a viral clip that has racked up over 4.1 million views and over 523,600 likes as of Monday morning.

The video was uploaded to TikTok by user Jacky (@dakibii) along with the caption, “Lord have mercy.”

It showed a digital screen at a drive-thru that displayed customer Jose’s order. When the video began, the order’s total was $54.99 and included 29 medium Hi-C Orange drinks and 2 Senior Hi-C Orange drinks.

However, the number of medium drinks continued to soar, to the surprise of both the customer and the Mcdonald’s worker.

“Hold on honey,” the drive-thru worker said to the customer through the speaker. “I know we’re gonna get it off. Just give me a second.”

The customer appeared to take the incident light-heartedly.

“That’s OK, don’t worry,” he responded.

The computer continued to ring up the drinks, sending the worker into a panic.

“Lord have mercy, it’s going up to 51,” she could be heard saying.

The video ended before it was clear how many drinks the computer added in total and how the error was eventually fixed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jacky (@dakibii) for more information about the incident.

In the comments section, TikTokers found the whole ordeal to be absolutely hilarious.

“Sue Dillon was STRESSING,” user Lucas wrote, poking fun at the drive-thru worker.

“You know it’s serious when they pull out the ‘lawd have mercy,'” another commenter added.

“‘It’s going up to 51’ took me out,” user clown_hrs_ jokingly added.

Drive-thru incidents have been the subject of many viral TikTok videos. One woman went viral after she said she caught a drive-thru worker lying about wait times to get customers off their back. Another user racked up views with a clip about Wendy’s using AI in their drive-thrus. A McDonald’s worker’s video on charging rude customers extra also racked up tons of views.

The Daily Dot reached out to McDonald’s for comment. This story will be updated with all responses.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.