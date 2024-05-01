‘The way I gasped’: Woman finds $245K house for sale. There’s just one problem

A woman looking to buy a home posted a viral TikTok after she found a house that was selling for $245k. She says the condition of the house is a biohazard.

Mia McConnell (@toasterstroodal) has reached over 547,000 likes and 62,000 likes on her video by Tuesday.

To start her video, McConnell says that she found the “perfect home” that showcases the reasons why first-time homebuyers don’t want to buy a “cheaper house.”

She says she made her video in response to baby boomers who ask, “Why can’t you just find a house for $250,000? It can’t be that hard.”

“Let me show you what $250,000 gets in my area of the country,” McConnell says.

McConnell flips her camera from front-facing to record her laptop screen where she is visiting Realtor.com. Her screen displays a townhome for sale in Middlesex, New Jersey, for $244,900.

“Right there: 244,900,” she says, “Three bed, one and a half bath, 19 square feet—beautiful, right?”

However, McConnell says that by the first glance at the home, she can tell “it is a literal biohazard.”

As she flips through photos of the house, viewers can see mold growing on the walls, cracked foundations, and wood panels coming up from the floor. McConnell describes it as a “cesspool of a place” and says that the home “absolutely has to be destroyed.”

Aftercare states that “bodily fluids, animal waste, animal infestations, laboratory waste, mold, fungus, industrial chemicals, and more” constitute a biohazard inside a home.

McConnell turns the camera face herself before ending her video, adding, “So next time that mom or dad or grandpa says you should just buy a house, show them this.”

Viewers in the comments section of McConnell’s video leave their personal experiences with finding the perfect home.

“If I put a ‘under $300,000’ filter in my area it just shows me vacant land,” one admits.

Another says, “Found a burnt down house for $280,000.”

“I put under $250,000 in Zillow for my area and there were zero results,” one more adds.

Realtor.com states, “Fewer than 1 in 3 single-family homes was listed below the $250,000 threshold in August.”

“The median list price for a single-family home in the U.S. was $442,000 in August,” the site continues.

The Daily Dot reached out to McConnell via TikTok direct message.

