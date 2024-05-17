‘Keep boycotting. 4 days isn’t enough’: Customers think Chipotle is now trying to be generous with portions amid ‘boycott’

It looks like key influencers aren’t the only ones enjoying larger Chipotle burrito bowls. With all of the negative social media coverage Chipotle has been receiving for its portion sizes, some think the restaurant has been trying to fix its perception online by giving more food.

In recent years, the brand has been maligned to the point of folks swearing off eating from it forever, while others say its dip in quality is so remarkable that it should be studied in business schools.

A TikToker named Huiy (@qxhuy) believes that all of the chatter online may have finally influenced some Chipotle chains to start doling out the portions of yesteryear. However, others believe this may be a temporary ruse to lure customers back into stores. The creator posted the food portions he received from Chipotle following this supposed boycott in a viral clip on TikTok.

“Chipotle after a boycott:” the text overlay in the video reads, which shows off a massive portion of food on a platter. Huy then pans his camera over to someone else’s meal from Chipotle, which shows a packed-to-the-brim to-go container brimming with food.

The caption on Huy’s video appears to reference the numerous “boycotts” that Chipotle customers said they have placed on the chain for what they call a steady “downfall” in quality, order accuracy, portion, and value.

Chipotle under fire for portion sizes

Recently, the Daily Dot covered a British TikToker who visited the chain while visiting the U.S. to see if American consumers were being dramatic about the lack of food in Chipotle bowls.

Upon walking into the store and placing an order, however, he was gobsmacked by how little chicken he received for his $14. When he asked the employee if he could put more chicken, she asked if he’d like a “double” portion. However, he stated that he just wanted more but then ultimately told her to forget about it.

Various viewers stated that they, too, were upset about having to pay so much money for Chipotle. They formulated a way to “boycott” the chain in action: By heading to their local Chipotle store, creating a large double protein order with guac, and then walking out when it finally came time to pay for the meal.

Some Chipotle workers have hopped onto social media in a plea to customers, informing them that it isn’t their fault the portion sizes are not up to guest expectations.

Other workers have gone online to reveal that management intentionally instructed them to give smaller amounts of food to guests in mobile orders.

Folks who responded to Huy’s video warned other users not to fall for the bait.

Customers aren’t swayed

“Don’t go back yet. This will last only for a month then change right back,” one person wrote.

Another said, “They fooled you with more rice and veggies,” expressing that the portions didn’t reflect an increase in more substantive ingredients, like proteins and cheese.

One TikTok user failed to grasp why folks were so high on Chipotle, writing, “Yall need to forget about Chipotle and go support your local Mexican restaurant their portions are always very generous for amazing prices.”

One person speculated Huy was being used by Chipotle’s public relations team as a means of trying to get folks back into their restaurants. “Nice try marketing team,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chipotle via email and Huy via TikTok comment.

