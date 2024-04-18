We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: Why a dumpling machine has people captivated online, Trump’s attorney trying (and failing) to explain why he fell asleep in court, why Elon Musk has become a meme yet again, and actress Megan Fox finally commenting on the Love Is Blind drama caused by a comparison to her.

After that, our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David has a “Deplatformed” column for you.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A dumpling machine has gone viral, and it’s taking over the internet .

➤READ MORE

Trump’s team said the people who made the claim weren’t in court. They were .

➤READ MORE

Billionaire Elon Musk has yet again become an internet meme after attempting to pull off a handful of poses at a recent award show.

➤READ MORE

If 2024’s selection of reality TV has given us anything so far, it’s certainly viral levels of messiness—and the latest season of Netflix’s Love is Blind was no exception. Now, Megan Fox has entered the chat .

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

💰 From the dept of things that should cost more

From gadgets to designer clothing, furniture to musical instruments, TEMU has pretty much everything, and they sell it for less than pretty much anywhere else. This week only, web_crawlr readers can get 10% off their first order via this link .

START SAVING

🚉 Deplatformed

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

Deplatformed: Biden’s mask off moment

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🚗 Using ride-share services like Uber and Lyft has already become fraught with safety concerns for women. Now, one woman is warning passengers that Lyft automatically shows drivers when an address is labeled as ‘Home.’

🕶️ One man went viral after catching a kid reselling solar eclipse glasses for an extreme profit .

✈️ This American Airlines customer says a major change is coming to the airline very soon.

🍔 A vegetarian of 12 years accidentally broke her vegetarianism after an In-N-Out worker gave her a cheeseburger instead of the grilled cheese she ordered, she says.

💸 A TikToker’s joke video about car payments has sparked discussion about just how much some people are paying monthly for their vehicles.

🌐 From the Daily Dot archive: Is there a First Amendment right to assemble in the metaverse?

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

DO YOU THINK TIKTOK SHOULD BE BANNED ?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

👋 Before you go

Here’s a harmless fast-food prank with a wholesome ending—we love to see it.

In a viral TikTok video, a man whose content can only be described as the perfect crossover between pranks and fast-food hacks took on the latest challenge from a commenter.

“Order a burger at McDonald’s then return it to In-N-Out telling them they made it wrong,” the commenter’s challenge read.

Anthony Villegas (@antstorm123) got to it with no hesitation.

“I’m about to have them so confused,” Villegas says in the clip.