‘Pulling Fornite emotes’: Elon Musk’s red carpet poses get memed

Billionaire Elon Musk has yet again become an internet meme after attempting to pull off a handful of poses at an award show on Sunday.

During the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony, which is often referred to as “the Oscars of Science,” Musk was seen on the red carpet attempting to appease photographers with numerous gestures.

Elon Musk at Breakthrough Prize tonight. pic.twitter.com/lbOpSB9mbO — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) April 14, 2024

Musk’s actions were quickly compared to the emotes used in popular online video games such as Fortnite.

“Elon Musk pulling Fornite emotes is the funniest video you’ll watch all day,” one user on X wrote.

Elon Musk pulling Fortnite emotes is the funniest video you’ll watch all day 😂 pic.twitter.com/7NblleTLUU — Sir Doge of the Coin ⚔️ (@dogeofficialceo) April 16, 2024

The event drew high-profile figures from Hollywood and Silicon Valley, including billionaire Bill Gates and actor Robert Downey Jr.

Awards were presented to scientists such as Mikhail Ivanov, Oliver Philcox, and Marko Simonović, who all contributed to the increased “understanding of the large-scale structure of the universe and the development of new tools to extract fundamental physics from galaxy surveys.”

Yet the glitz, glamour, and geology, at least on social media, were largely overshadowed by Musk’s antics.

On users put him into a literal dumpster fire set to “Yakety Sax.”

This if f—-ing brilliant pic.twitter.com/SQicf7AIKr — B Graham Disciple (@bgrahamdisciple) April 15, 2024

“My Sims when I’m picking out their personality traits,” said another.

While many poked fun at Musk, the billionaire’s biggest supporters, including Malaysian commentator Ian Miles Cheong, were quick to praise the “hilarious photos.”

“Elon Musk poses for some hilarious photos,” Cheong wrote.

Elon Musk poses for some hilarious photos. pic.twitter.com/GiNKsahRV3 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 14, 2024

The moment comes as Musk continues to face criticism for his control over X, which has seen a steep increase in extremist material under his reign.

As noted by NBC News on Tuesday, at least 150 verified accounts are being used to spread Nazi propaganda. Some posts, such as one denying the Holocaust, have been viewed more than a million times.

Musk himself has also been accused of spreading misinformation, including debunked claims about the upcoming presidential election.

The billionaire is even facing pushback due to numerous issues with his Tesla vehicles, primarily the Cybertruck. Aside from issues related to rusting, several owners have also reported their vehicles breaking down just moments after purchase.

