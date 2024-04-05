‘The rest are probably going to follow’: American Airlines customer says major change is coming to the airline soon

If you’re using a third-party app to book your summer vacation flight on American Airlines and are hoping to score some loyalty points, do it this month. Soon, you’ll only get full value for your miles when you book directly from the airline.

Travel advice TikToker Traveling Out of Style (@travelingoutofsty) recently raised the alarm, telling his viewers about the coming changes to the company’s current policy in a viral video posted on Feb. 22. The video currently has over 1.2 million views and counting.

The video was a stitch response to a video addressing American Airlines’s seating policy, which allows consumers to “choose a specific seat at any time for a fee.”

Traveling Out of Style used the stitch to warn viewers that other possibly unpopular policy changes are on the horizon.

“Starting May first, they’re also going to make it so you can’t get airline [loyalty] points unless you directly book through them,” he says. “So all those third-party apps that you can get sometimes a better deal on?”

“You can get a better deal, but you’re not going to get points.”

He also suggests that, as an industry leader, American Airlines’s policy changes could foreshadow similar policies at other airlines. “As the biggest airline in the world, if they’re making these changes, the rest are probably going to follow.”

American’s website confirms the policy, stating, “Starting with tickets issued on May 1, 2024, the only flights that earn AAdvantage® miles and Loyalty Points are those booked directly with American, eligible oneworld® and partner airlines, and preferred travel agencies.”

“Flights booked through non-preferred travel agencies will not earn miles or Loyalty Points, unless the customer is registered with the AAdvantage Business™ program or has a contracted corporate agreement with American.”

When American hiked its charges for checked bags in February, Scott Keyes, founder of the cheap-flight alert service Going, told The Washington Post, “Airlines tend to move in packs, and so when one airline does something like increase their bag fees, a lot of other airlines see that as a signal that it’s time for us to increase our bag fees. You don’t often see airlines — when it comes to fees — competing and driving the price down.”

Many of the Traveling Out of Style’s viewers took to the comment sections to express frustration at American Airlines.

Sunkenpride (@sunkenpride) wrote, “Just went on a cross-country flight with them and they provided no snack. I was shook. On my way back delta provided 2 snacks and 2 drinks!!”

Traveling Out of Style responded, “Yes, delta is so much better than AA. But unfortunately, AA flies into many more airports especially small ones so many people are forced to use them.”

However, another viewer pointed out, “Delta has literally done this for years! [reserve points for direct bookings] Especially when you book that basic seat you don’t get miles for that!”

One person simply commented, “This is why I fly Southwest.”

Another Southwest proponent wrote, “People don’t appreciate Southwest enough lol. Free bags, open seating. And they cheaper than everyone else besides Spirit.”

One viewer stated that the proposed policy change would not affect them much.

BromosaBeach (@bromosabeach) wrote, “Booking airlines through third parties is already not advised. Not realy that big of a deal IMO.”

Traveling Out of Style responded, “Agreed, but vacation packages which once earned big points will probably be impacted. And a lot of people use those services.”

