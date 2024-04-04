‘And that is how you get a free burger from In-N-Out’: Man successfully returns McDonald’s burger to In-N-Out Burger, gets a new one

Here’s a harmless fast-food prank with a wholesome ending—we love to see it.

In a viral TikTok video, a man whose content can only be described as the perfect crossover between pranks and fast-food hacks took on the latest challenge from a commenter.

“Order a burger at McDonald’s then return it to In-N-Out telling them they’ll made it wrong,” the commenter’s challenge read.

Anthony Villegas (@antstorm123) got to it with no hesitation.

“I’m about to have them so confused,” Villegas says in the clip.

He pulled up to McDonald’s first and then went to In-N-Out to compare the fast-food chains’ burgers. There was a noticeable difference between them, mainly that the Mickey D’s one was plain while the In-N-Out burger looked saucy and had lettuce and tomatoes.

Villegas then swapped the burgers, went into In-N-Out, and explained to a concerned-looking cashier that his burger was missing the toppings he requested. She immediately put in a replacement order for him.

While he tried to return the bag with the “burger,” the In-N-Out employee took him at his word and didn’t check the sandwich. On top of that, she said he could just keep it.

Since Villegas ultimately ended up getting a free meal, he went back off camera to explain that it was a prank and paid $10 for the food which he then gave to someone on the street.

That’s what we call a truly harmless prank.

“That’s so cool lit as f bro I like the ending helping the homeless,” a commenter wrote.

“Used to work there, you don’t even need proof of anything just go up and say your missing a burger or something is wrong with a burger and they’ll make another one, no receipt or proof of the burger,” a former employee explained.

The Daily Dot was not able to confirm this policy online but has reached out to In-N-Out for comment.

And several others lamented that In-N-Out hasn’t expanded to their area.

Villegas’s channel, which has more than 3 million followers, is basically him trying out the weird and interesting challenges and suggestions people comment on his videos, mostly having to do with popular fast-food joints.

His recent TikToks include ordering a McDonald’s Big Mac with no meat and extra lettuce (Villegas said the sandwich just tasted like munching on a salad), ordering the “T-Rex burger” (which can have upwards of six patties on one burger) off of Wendy’s secret menu, and ordering a sandwich at Subway with only sauces—no meats, cheese, or veggies.

While the challenges run the gamut (one person even asked him to liquify and drink a Big Mac—gag!), Villegas seems down to do them as long as they don’t overly disrupt the employees. And he seems to pay for his prank foods out of pocket.

We reached out to Villegas via email.

