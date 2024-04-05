‘Game is game’: Man catches kid reselling solar eclipse glasses for extreme profit

A man who claims to have sold a 10-pack of solar eclipse glasses to a fellow entrepreneur saw an associate selling the same glasses at a healthy profit.

The video, created by TikToker Pigeon Vizion (@pigeonvizion), has garnered more than 750,000 views in a single day since going up on Thursday. According to the location tag, it was filmed in Dallas. The video starts with a voice-over saying, “Saw this kid reselling our solar eclipse glasses,” and then the creator sidles up to the seller’s truck to have a conversation about the glasses.

“They’re $10 each,” the seller said. “As far as Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, they’re gonna go up to $15.”

“$10 for one single pair,” the creator clarifies.

The seller then shared, “This morning has been picking up like crazy,” projecting continued interest in sales through Monday when parts of the United States will be in the path of totality for a solar eclipse.

The creator said in a solo part of the video, appearing after the exchange, “We were selling them at the peak for around $18 per 10-pack,” confessing that he’d been able to find the 10-pack he flipped for “seven cents.”

After assessing the markup as “crazy,” he said, “I can’t see anyone buying them for $10 for one.” He added that the seller was “set up in the hood,” making him more skeptical about the pricing.

The upcoming eclipse has sparked spiritual speculation. As previously reported, some Christians believe it will be the harbinger of the apocalypse. The Daily Dot also consulted an expert on the astrological implications of the solar eclipse.

But why the demand for the glasses? According to a number of sources, including the Prevent Blindness site, staring directly at a solar eclipse can cause permanent damage to a person’s eyesight. The site notes, “Exposing your eyes to the sun without proper eye protection during a solar eclipse can cause ‘eclipse blindness’ or retinal burns, also known as solar retinopathy. This exposure to the light can cause damage or even destroy cells in the retina (the back of the eye) that transmit what you see to the brain. This damage can be temporary or permanent and occurs with no pain. It can take a few hours to a few days after viewing the solar eclipse to realize the damage that has occurred.”

Commenters reacted to the video by applauding the seller’s hustle, even if $10 a pair seemed too steep.

“Hustle is real bro,” one observed. “You made yours and now he’s making his.”

“Game is game,” said another.

Someone else observed, “But $10 glasses that you’ll only wear 2-3 times in your life is crazy lol,” possibly also thinking about the October 2023 annular eclipse, which took a different path across the U.S., treating some Texans to two eclipse events within six months.

Though some praised economics at play, at least one found the $10 price point too steep.

“That point I’m just staying inside watch it on the tv,” they wrote.

Others pointed out that they could be had for cheaper or even free elsewhere.

