‘I looked up in and out grilled cheese and now I understand’: Viewers divided over In-N-Out customer who didn’t realize she accidentally ate meat

A vegetarian of 12 years accidentally broke her vegetarianism after an In-N-Out worker gave her a cheeseburger instead of the grilled cheese she ordered, she says.

In a video with 10.3 million views, TikTok user @in.deeca filmed herself eating the burger, without knowing there was a beef patty inside. She doused the burger in several different condiments, like cascabella pepper juice, ketchup, and the famous In-N-Out spread, while enjoying it.

The voiceover reveals her afterthoughts. “How did I not notice after the first bite?” she later questioned.

She then nodded her head in enjoyment and took more bites.

After bite five, she said via a voiceover, “I was effing this thing up.”

She was nearly halfway done with the burger when she realized there was meat inside. She spit out her last bite on camera and said, “There’s no … way that I just ate meat on camera.”

Frantically, the content creator dissected her burger. “Is that meat? It is meat,” she said as she pulled out the half-eaten beef patty.

“Dude, I asked for a f*cking grilled cheese. … Are you … kidding me right now?” she said.

@in.deeca said in the caption of the video that she felt “so sick” the following day. “In n out count your mf days,” she wrote.

@in.deeca In n out count your mf days bc i was so sick the day after ♬ original sound – in.deeca

Viewers criticized @in.deeca in the comments section and questioned how she didn’t realize that she was eating meat.

“Girl u knew… bffr,” one viewer wrote.

“There is 0% chance you didn’t know that was meat,” a second criticized.

“I work at in n out and you can definitely tell the difference between a grilled cheese and a cheeseburger,” a third remarked.

Some jumped to the content creator’s defense.

“So it made no sense because that honestly looks like a burger, but I looked up in and out grilled cheese and now I understand,” one user stated.

“Yall in and out grilled cheese looks like a burger but without the patty,” a second echoed.

The grilled cheese is part of In-N-Out’s “not-so-secret” secret menu. The grilled cheese consists of two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, spread, and the opportunity to add onions.

While vegans or vegetarians may feel a stomachache after eating meat for the first time in a while, several reports indicate most will not become extremely sick. The potential mental reactions eating meat can cause are much more dire. Maisie Stedman, a spokesperson for the Vegan Society, told VegNews that people who abstain from eating meat for ethical or environmental reasons may feel may “emotional distress” after eating meat.

The Daily Dot reached out to @in.deeca via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment and to In-N-Out via contact form.

