The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Today’s top stories are about: a retail shopper who found an eerie new feature in the dressing room , the theory that Elon Musk used a burner account to disparage Grimes , a customer who ordered $650 worth of food and didn’t leave a tip , and the viral tweets of Cornel West’s pick for Vice President .

After that, check out Mikael’s “One Dumb Conspiracy” column.

Until next time,

— K.D.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A clothes shopper was left horrified by a new edition in the Cotton On dressing room.

➤ READ MORE

Probably not, but the story has gone viral .

➤ READ MORE

Viewers in the comments section were divided over whether it is necessary to tip on a take-out order.

➤ READ MORE

‘Why do I feel like it’s slightly racist to be a Taylor Swift fan?’ she asked in one post .

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🔍 One Dumb Conspiracy

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

Matthew McConaughey’s ‘initiation process’ remark has conspiracy theorists losing their minds

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

👁️ This eye doctor chose the wrong person to try to upsell . In a viral video, a patient explains how she dodged all of the doctor’s sales tactics and ended up walking out without paying a cent more than her co-pay.

🎂 A cake shop owner decided to take a late call from a customer, but couldn’t believe what she ended up asking for .

🍝 This customer asked for extra vodka sauce in her Uber Eats order but ended up getting a shot of vodka instead .

💬 A Shred415 fitness trainer posted a viral video saying she was fired for calling out sick . The owner reportedly fired her by kicking her out of their GroupMe.

🛒 In a viral video, an Aldi customer got revenge on a fellow customer with “100 items” who wouldn’t let her checkout first.

🚙 Wondering which cars provide the most “ bang for your buck ?” Well, this mechanic has you covered.

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: Is your kid attending funerals on Roblox?

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

DO YOU NORMALLY TIP ON TAKE-OUT FOOD ORDERS?

Thursday’s responses: 44% of web crawlers said they have watched the Joker: Folie à Deux trailer, while 56% said they have not.

👋 Before you go

A customer said that Kroger online order pickers tried to deter her from using her couponing skills to get several items for nearly free, so she took matters into her own hands.

In the viral video, which has more than a million views and hundreds of comments, extreme couponer Brodie (@brodiesaves) explained that she placed an order for pickup that would be nearly free, but Kroger canceled the order.

Now Brodie is true to the extreme couponing game. Her page is full of couponing content, and she has more than 350,000 followers on TikTok.

While Kroger claimed not to have the item in stock, Brodie suspected that they just didn’t want her to take advantage of the good deal, so she took matters into her own hands.

🎶 Now Playing: “Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green 🎶