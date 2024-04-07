‘This is my worst nightmare’: Cotton On shopper shocked at ‘creepy’ feature in dressing room

A clothes shopper was left horrified by a new edition in the Cotton On dressing room. As the “female rage” sound of screaming plays in the background, TikToker @snorkellingmeatball zoomed in on a circular door built into the dressing room’s middle along with the slogan: “Want us to take a peek?”

As she put her hand over her mouth, recoiling in horror, an on-screen caption answered the question. And naturally, it was a resounding “No.”

Unsurprisingly, viewers of the video, which has amassed almost 1 million views, were horrified at the discovery, with many comparing it to something from the red light district.

“‘Want us to take a peek?’ is crazy,” one commenter said. “Like, it feels like a threat.”

“What does that even mean?” another asked, while a third commenter simply vowed, “COTTON ON THIS IS THE END FOR YOU AND ME.”

“WHAT IS THIS EVEN FOR??” a fourth asked, while a replier to this commenter opined, “Why couldn’t they just say ‘You need help?’ this shit is just creepy.”

But perhaps this “creepiness” goes both ways, as one Cotton On employee added, “As someone who works at Cotton On; this is so we don’t have to get into the change rooms with 40-year-old women that want us to be their personal shopper. It’s uncomfy & lowkey scary.”

In a follow-up video, @snorkellingmeatball gave viewers a source of comparison, as she showed them how the Glue changing room differs in comparison to the Cotton One dressing room.

The lack of suspicious circular doors with creepy slogans was a clear plus, along with the general lack of gaps around the doorframe that inhabited the Cotton On dressing room.

“This is what a changing room should look like,” the TikToker affirmed via an on-screen caption. TikToker @snorkellingmeatball didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

When it comes to weird antics in changing rooms, TikTok seems to be the primary place to document it. TikTok user Andrea Giordano’s (@andreagio102) shopping trip to Zara, for instance, took an uncomfortable turn after someone appeared to slide a bag of urine underneath the door to her.

“I cannot believe this just happened to me,” the customer said in the caption of the video, with a Zara worker appearing equally as clueless about what the suspicious yellow liquid actually was.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.